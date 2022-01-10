This Morning viewers all have same complaint about Phil Vickery as he appears from beach

This Morning viewers have slammed chef Phil Vickery after his no-show in today’s episode (Monday January 10).

Phil, 60, is normally the Monday chef, but he was nowhere to be seen in the studio today.

Viewers did get to see him, but in a very different light.

Phil looked very at home on the beach (Credit: ITV)

What was Phil Vickery doing on This Morning today?

Instead, host Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby welcomed Phil in remotely.

Furthermore, Phil was seen on a beach in Grenada as he relayed the details of the show’s Winter Warmer competition.

Telling viewers that they stood a chance of winning £96,000, he asked where the money might take them.

“On my bucket list is tropical gem, Grenada,” he said.

And, walking across a sandy, sunny beach he continued: “This vibrant, colourful island is every chef’s dream.”

Then it was back to the studio where it was down to Clodagh McKenna to rustle up a sausage bake.

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long until viewers shared their annoyance at the chef sunning himself in the Caribbean.

One said: “So Phil Vickery, abroad during #covid? #pandemic #VirusSpreader #ThisMorning.”

Another harrumphed: “Sitting here on a rainy day in Somerset watching @philvickerytv strolling about in Grenada. #ThisMorning.”

A third added: “Yeah if you’re sick of the cold, watch a TV cook sun himself and get paid while he’s doing it #ThisMorning.”

A fourth replied to one of the above tweets and lambasted: “Sitting here without a pot to [bleep] in and on walks Phil Vickery on a luxury holiday.

“Are you lot taking the [bleep], most of us are sitting planning how to pay the bills or cut things out so we can pay the bills.”

Holly and Phil returned from their break (Credit: ITV)

A mixed reaction for Holly and Phil

Despite some viewers’ outrage, This Morning returned with regular hosts Phil and Holly for the first time since before Christmas.

During their festive break, the show employed a series of guest presenters.

These included Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

And the duo’s return provoked a mixed reaction from viewers.

One said: “Note to Holly & Smug.

“We know you seen each other over the holidays so please DON’T give us a 5 min chatting to each other telling the other what happened & what you did.

“Newsflash: we don’t give a flying [bleep].”

Conversely, another said: “So pleased you are back I now have a great programme to watch in the mornings. Thank you.”