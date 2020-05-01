This Morning viewers accuse show of 'rushing' phone-in on domestic violence

Viewers of This Morning were not impressed with a phone-in on today's show for people affected by domestic violence.

Presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes took calls from viewers on the issue.

Agony aunt Deirdre Sanders joined them to give callers advice.

This Morning viewers accused the show of 'rushing' the segment (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning 'contacts police' after domestic violence victim pleads for help live on TV

They spoke to a distressed caller named Anna, who told them about her experiences with an abusive boyfriend, but had to cut her off to go to the next caller.

She was Karen, who is worried her daughter is trapped in a relationship with a controlling man.

Read more: EastEnders stars back campaign to show support for domestic abuse survivors

Moving to the break

The presenters then told Karen they needed to go to the break.

Our phone-in today is about domestic abuse and coercive control. Is your partner controlling or are you worried for a relative or friend?



Here's how you can get in touch with @DearDeidre 👇



📞 08000 30 40 44

✉️ thismorning@itv.com

📲 Click Get Involved on the app pic.twitter.com/hK86TnBxBV — This Morning (@thismorning) May 1, 2020

They moved quickly to a cooking segment featuring Gok Wan.

"Women are putting their life on the line to call in and you just cut them off like that."

Meanwhile, Deirdre told Karen she was going to stay on the line and continue to give her advice.

But the haste left viewers fuming, and many took to Twitter to express how they felt.

Twitter views

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Actually quite disgusted with the way @thismorning handled their domestic violence phone in.

Actually quite disgusted with the way @thismorning handled their domestic violence phone in. Women are putting their life on the line to call in and you just cut them off like that. Also Eamonn ‘people will be thinking why don’t you just leave’. Shut up. — lightupvirginmary 💋 (@lightupvm) May 1, 2020

"Women are putting their life on the line to call in and you just cut them off like that. Also Eamonn, 'people will be thinking why don't you just leave.' Shut up."

Another said: "Really disappointed that you don't allow enough time for the call-ins and especially on such an important topic of domestic violence.

Really disappointed that you dont allow enough time for the call-ins and especially on such an important topic of domestic violence. Whilst I like Gok Wan, I could've lived without knowing how to make a katsu curry and instead allow vulnerable people the opportunity to get help. — Macca85 (@brum1285) May 1, 2020

"Whilst I like Gok Wan, I could've lived without knowing how to make a katsu curry and instead allow vulnerable people the opportunity to get help."

Tackling serious issues

Yet another wrote: "15mins isn’t enough - they only get through 2 calls.

"Apart from domestic abuse, there must be others who are suffering; instead of interviewing celebrities in their fancy houses, how about tackling serious issues!

"We need to give out emergency contact numbers!"

I totally agree; 15mins isn’t enough - they only get through 2 calls. Apart from domestic abuse, there must be others who are suffering; instead of interviewing celebrities in their fancy houses, how about tackling serious issues! We need to give out emergency contact numbers! — BubblesG (@BGhattaure) May 1, 2020

Ent Daily has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

Should they have given the item more time? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and let us know your thoughts.