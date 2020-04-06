This Morning viewer breaks down over not being able to see NHS nurse mum amid coronavirus crisis

A This Morning viewer broke down in tears over not being able to see her NHS nurse mum amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A woman called Samantha phoned in to get advice on struggling with anxiety from TV psychologist Emma Kenny.

Samantha said she's worried about her 58-year-old mother, who is working on the NHS frontline against the virus.

Phillip Schofield offered his advice to the This Morning caller (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s shocking admission about today’s beautiful This Morning dress

What did Samantha say?

She said: "My mum is a nurse and I'm really struggling with waking up each day," as she broke down.

"Sorry, I keep getting really emotional because I'm worried about my mum. Sorry."

My mum is a nurse and I'm really struggling with waking up each day.

Samantha said she's worried she's going to lose her mum and is struggling with not seeing her.

Emma told her: "It's completely normal for you to be feeling this way.

Emma helped Samantha to re-frame her thoughts (Credit: ITV)

"This is a genuine reaction to somebody who you think is the most important person in the world."

Samantha said she's not normally worried about her mum going to work but the virus has made her see things in a different way.

Emma said: "Your mum is a trained professional and she works with viruses every day and she's done so well all these years.

"I'm not trying to minimise your feeling, it's dead real. But can you understand about re-framing it a little.

"If you weren't constantly being bombarded with all this negative press, you wouldn't be having these feelings."

Samantha said: "Yeah but this is a different scale though. I've never not been able to see my mum. This is a totally new thing."

Do you iron your duvet covers? 🥌



Vote in our poll, and let @Schofe know if you have any useful tips!



📲 https://t.co/g99cMW5PKl pic.twitter.com/AAMmlli3ww — This Morning (@thismorning) April 6, 2020

Read more: This Morning replays Alison Hammond’s hilarious Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling interview

Host Phillip Schofield then offered his advice and told Samantha to "start looking at the positives".

He said: "She's only 58, so she's not in that critical group. You have to start looking at the positives here.

"Your mum is going off to battle. Your mum is a hero in all our eyes. That's another way to view your mum.

"As The Queen said last night, we will get through this. She will come back and you will see her."

Can you relate to Samantha? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.