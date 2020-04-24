This Morning viewer breaks down as she reveals she can’t visit husband’s grave during pandemic

A This Morning viewer broke down as she revealed she can't visit her husband's grave during the coronavirus pandemic.

Connie phoned in to the show to get advice from the Speakmans, who were helping people with their personal problems.

Connie's husband sadly died last month and she hasn't been able to go to his grave.

The Speakmans gave Connie advice on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

She said: "No I can't [visit his grave]. I try to go to the door to go out for some fresh air and I get to the door and I feel frightened.

"I'm so frightened to go out," as she broke down.

The Speakmans' advice

Nik Speakman told her: "I'm so sorry to hear that. Give yourself a bit of a break here because it's always difficult to lose someone.

"Grieving in normal circumstances is difficult but in the current situation of being in lockdown, it's magnified."

Connie revealed she can't visit her husband's grave (Credit: ITV)

Eva continued: "There's a great charity called Cruse and I would really recommend you look them up.

"They help with bereavement and I think that's something you really need to do.

"You need to reach out to family and friends because it's understandable how you're feeling right now.

I get to the door and I feel frightened.

"Please don't be hard on yourself Connie, it's completely understandable.

"Try and think of fond memories of your husband, speak to family and friends about him so that you're not holding everything in."

Connie said: "Thank you."

Make a negative into a positive 🧡@the_speakmans share a top tip to try... pic.twitter.com/lQYhHZqMZE — This Morning (@thismorning) April 24, 2020

Host Ruth Langsford told her: "Thank you Connie and our condolences to you too."

Viewers were emotional after listening to Connie's story.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Connie is breaking my heart."

Another said: "Awww Connie, big hugs to you petal."

A third added: "Feel dreadfully sorry for Connie, you can hear the emotion in her voice."

Connie is breaking my heart😭 #ThisMorning — Dan (@dan_langshaw) April 24, 2020

Awww wee Connie, big hugs to you petal xxxx #thismorning — Dee (@ElizaDee) April 24, 2020

Feel dreadfully sorry for Connie, you can hear the emotion in her voice 😭 #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 24, 2020

Last week, viewers were emotional when a grandmother broke down during the phone-in segment over not being able to see her family.

A viewer called Michelle called in to get advice from agony aunt Deirdre Sanders.

She tearfully said: "I'm isolating for 12 weeks because of my health conditions.

"I'm finding it really hard because I'm always with my family and I've recently had to move out of my house I had for 35 years due to a divorce."

"I recently keep hearing that people like me will have to stay in until there's a vaccine which is over a year and I can't do that," as she broke down.

Michelle said she's struggling not seeing her grandchildren (Credit: ITV)

Deidre told her: "I really feel for you Michelle. I haven't seen my grandchildren for a couple of months now.

"Get your daughter or son help you set up a WhatsApp group directly with the children."

