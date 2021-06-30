Kidnap victim Lisa McVey moved This Morning viewers and hosts alike as she recounted her horrific ordeal earlier today.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left stunned as brave Lisa spoke during today’s (Tuesday June 29) programme.

Lisa’s nightmarish experience has subsequently been developed into a film, Believe Me, recently released on Netflix. But Holly admitted the real crime feature was too much for her to watch.

Lisa McVey shocked but inspired Holly Willoughby and viewers (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What Lisa McVey said on This Morning

Lisa, from Florida, appeared on the ITV daytime show via video call and described the horrors she endured at the hands of serial killer Bobby Joe Long.

She was abducted at gunpoint as she made her way home from work aged 17 in 1984 .

She went through over 26 hours of rape and abuse before managing to convince her kidnapper to release her.

Remarkably, even though she was unable to see Long’s face, her evidence led to his arrest and conviction. Lisa has subsequently become a Sheriff herself. Long, meanwhile, was executed in 2019 and was responsible for dozens of assaults and murders in the Tampa area.

How Holly and Phil reacted

Both presenters were solemn throughout the interview. But Holly seemed particularly shocked as she reflected on the horrific details revealed by Lisa.

This was horrendous.

Holly said: “I think you said that you lost count of the amount of times he raped you?

“This was horrendous.”

Lisa’s evidence led to Bobby Joe Long’s arrest and conviction (Credit: YouTube)

How viewers reacted to Lisa McVey

Viewers were similarly blown away by Lisa’s resilience.

One emotional Twitter user wrote: “What an extraordinary woman you Are. You are a role model. Honestly got goosebumps watching this.”

Another added: “What an incredible woman Lisa McVey is #ThisMorning.”

“Lisa, you are a true legend and a heroine #ThisMorning,” commented someone else.

And a fourth social media user tweeted: “#ThisMorning truly at its best when they invite real life stories on. Lisa McVey is a good example. Less celebrity interviews, more real life stories.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

