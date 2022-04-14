This Morning host Vernon Kay left ITV viewers in absolute stitches over his behaviour on the show today (April 14).

Vernon has been hosting the show all week with Josie Gibson, with This Morning fans pleading with ITV to make them full-time hosts.

Today, however, Vernon proved to be particularly hilarious, and it came as he scoffed down a pad Thai during one of the show’s two recipe segments.

Vernon Kay seemed to be enjoying the recipes segment on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Vernon do on This Morning?

Vernon is clearly a growing lad and appeared to be a little hungry on the show today.

As a result, when Dr Rupy appeared to make his veggie pad Thai, Vernon couldn’t resist tucking in.

At one point, he was seen hunched over the bowl of noodles with his cheeks full.

At another, co-host Josie had to take over presenting duties while Vernon finished off his mouthful.

And, as the segment came to an end, Vernon was seen with noodles hanging out of his mouth.

Judging by the pictures, it’s safe to say Vernon found the Thai food particularly tasty!

Josie Gibson was forced to take over while Vernon had his mouth full (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Mostly with fits of laughter, although one did compare him to a hamster when his chops were stuffed full of food!

“Vernon!” said one fan of the show, adding five crying with laughter emojis.

Another shared a gif of a hamster jamming food into its mouth. They said Vernon was “doing a good impression there”.

Another viewer added: “Vernon?!” with numerous laughing emojis.

Vernon doing a good impression there….😂#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/cxPW9oCwgn — Phil not Bob (@Bob71136804) April 14, 2022

Vernon risks the wrath of Gino

Elsewhere in the show, Vernon shocked viewers as he chucked chef Gino D’Acampo’s risotto away.

He flung it in the sink after Josie said she didn’t get what all the fuss was about when it came to the rice dish.

Luckily for the presenting pair, Gino was featured on a pre-recorded segment and wasn’t in the studio!

