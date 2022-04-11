Vernon Kay apologised on This Morning today after Clodagh McKenna appeared to swear live on air.

Clodagh was on Monday’s programme to show off her ultimate Easter sauces.

However, as she was telling a story, Clodagh appeared to drop the s-word and Vernon was quick to issue an apology to viewers.

Clodagh appeared to swear on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Clodagh said: “Get your roasting dish and pop it on top of the hob.”

The chef then went on to tell a story from when she was training to be a chef 22 years ago.

Clodagh said the owner of a cookery school wasn’t happy she put a roasting dish into a dishwasher.

Vernon apologised to viewers for Clodagh’s apparent slip of the tongue (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay on This Morning today

Clodagh said: “She picked it up and she was like, ‘Who put this in the dishwasher?’

“And I was like [bleep] it’s me, no I’m going to get murdered.”

Vernon then cut in: “And obviously we apologise for your language.”

But Clodagh seemed confused as she said: “Oh did I just say… shoot?! I said shoot.”

Vernon added: “It doesn’t matter what you said.”

Viewers felt divided over whether Clodagh swore (Credit: ITV)

Clodagh looked at the camera and exclaimed: “I’m so sorry!”

However, on Twitter, viewers were divided over the incident.

Some thought she definitely swore and were amused.

One person said: “She said [bleep] and it wouldn’t be the first time.”

Another added: “Clodagh said [bleep] again and we all know she did… ‘shoot’ ‘shoosh’ nah [bleep] girl.”

A third tweeted: “She deffo just said [bleep].”

However, others thought they heard ‘shoot’ and weren’t happy that Vernon had apologised even if she did swear.

One said: “[Bleep] sake who gives a [bleep] about the language if she wants to say [bleep] let her.”

Another added: “She definitely said ‘shoot’. It’s the accent!”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

