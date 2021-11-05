This Morning viewers have called out the show on Twitter today for not giving a warning and playing firework noises.

It’s Bonfire Night this evening and the ITV show marked the occasion in a big way.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond celebrated the special day by playing firework sounds in the studio on multiple occasions.

Viewers weren’t happy as the sounds were played without warning, as they said the noises had left their animals feeling anxious and stressed.

Others were fuming that the sounds were played after Alison and Dermot warned viewers to keep their pets “safe” this evening.

As a result, many rushed to Twitter to share their outrage toward the show.

This Morning viewers raged on Twitter over the firework noises (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

“The irony of #ThisMorning discussing how to keep your pets safe when they’ve been playing firework sounds all morning,” said one angry viewer.

A second tweeted: “#ThisMorning omg stop the [bleep] fireworks going off on your show my poor cat thinks they are real and is terrified.”

“They speak about pets and hold a dog, but continue to play fireworks in the background #ThisMorning,” said a third.

Thanks #thismorning for playing firework noises…my dog is now a nervous wreck! 🤬 — Sarah (@gertiebobbins) November 5, 2021

#ThisMorning please stop playing the firework noises, it’s scaring my poor old pooch. You have an item on how to help your pets, with fireworks screeching in the background — Janette Westman (@WestmanJanette1) November 5, 2021

No warning about fireworks! My collie went loopy because I was caught on the hop!#ThisMorning — Doreen Graham (@DoreenGraham1) November 5, 2021

Read more: Holly admits difficult time during Phillip toxic feud rumours

“Thanks, #thismorning for playing firework noises…my dog is now a nervous wreck!” added another.

One said: “No warning about fireworks! My collie went loopy because I was caught on the hop!”

Another tweeted: “They should have announced a trigger warning for the fireworks, what if someone is watching with their pets.”

One added: “Starting with fireworks and no prior warning is thoughtless.”

This Morning’s Twitter hashtag was filled with complaints (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, This Morning faced some nicer comments about the show today as Alison and Dermot took over again.

Viewers loved having the duo back on the programme for the Friday edition.

One person said: “Love Friday mornings!! – Alison and Dermot and Josie [Gibson]!!!!!!”

Another added: “I massively prefer Dermot & Alison presenting. They appear so warm, genuine & decent.”

Meanwhile, head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.