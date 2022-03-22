This Morning viewers up in arms today as Nicola Thorp brands Will and Kate’s tour ‘offensive’

This Morning star Nicola Thorp today (March 22) caused controversy with her comments about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton headed to Jamaica today – a tour stop that caused some controversy.

The royals have been met by protesters who’ve accused the Queen and her predecessors of perpetuating slavery.

As a result they’re asking for an apology for their past actions.

And controversy raged on This Morning today when Nicola and Matthew Wright aired their views on the matter.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest tour stop has been met with controversy (Credit: Splash News)

What happened on This Morning today?

Both Nicola and Matthew agreed with protestors that the Jamaican people deserved an apology.

In fact, Nicola branded the tour “offensive” and accused the royals of “wheeling out” Will and Kate as a positive PR activity.

Host Phillip Schofield said: “Jamaicans have demanded an apology, with senior Jamaican officials demanding slavery reparations ahead of the upcoming two-day visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

He then detailed a letter signed by 100 Jamaican leaders showing growing concern about the British empire’s colonial ties.

Nicola explained: “There’s an estimated £7 billion in reparations owed to Jamaica and what they have asked for is an apology.

“An apology is free, and they have not had it yet. They want an admission of guilt for the historical ties between the British Empire and Jamaica.”

Nicola Thorp raised eyebrows with her comments on the royal tour today (Credit: ITV)

Nicola brands royals ‘desperate’

“There is quite a desperate attempt at the moment with Kate and Wills doing this Caribbean tour to drum up this positive PR for the royal family over there.

“Honestly, I think it is too little too late. I think people have woken up and are finally being listened to in their demands for reparations,” she stated.

Nicola then concluded: “I think it is actually offensive to wheel out Kate and Wills like this is an: ‘Oh, here is Kate and William to make it calm down now.’

“It is offensive.”

Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Some branded Nicola “bitter”, while others complained that the debate was “one-sided”.

“Oh [bleep] off Thorp, you’re so bitter and nasty,” said one.

The idea of the Commonwealth is to be cohesive, not divisive.

“Is Miss Thorp bitter because she’s a soap actor and there is no more acting after soap?” asked another.

“Thorp and Wright, what a double team….the sanctimony is strong,” said a third.

“The idea of the Commonwealth is to be cohesive, not divisive. Surely we need to pursue that rather than division, division, division,” stated another.

“Two left-leaning people. No balance in these debates?” questioned another.

