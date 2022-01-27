This Morning viewers ‘utterly disgusted’ by sex slot: ‘This is ridiculous!’

This Morning viewers were left ‘disgusted’ as a couple discussed their sex podcast on the show today (January 27).

Lacey Haynes and Flynn Talbot record themselves having sex on their podcast, Lacey & Flynn Have Sex.

But as the pair chatted to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes about their project, some viewers were far from impressed.

Lacey Haynes and Flynn Talbot appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

As well as their bedroom antics, Lacey and Flynn’s weekly podcast aims to discuss important topics around sex.

The couple – who work as sex and relationship coaches – have been together for 10 years.

During the chat, the pair went into detail on the reason behind their unusual podcast.

Lacey went on to explain that she often stops to breastfeed during sex.

As a result, the podcast recording also has to come to a halt.

She shared: “We hear our kids wake up, I go off to breastfeed, we don’t glaze over any of that. I know, legit, I do! And then I come back.”

Rochelle appeared stunned over the couple (Credit: ITV)

Flynn added: “Just that in itself blows people’s minds.”

Rochelle appeared stunned over the confession.

The host asked: “You’re saying, sorry, so if you have to go off to breastfeed, then you’re going to come back and feel you’re right back in that moment?”

Lacey responded: “Not necessarily. I might need to say, ‘Ok, I need to ground, I need to breathe,’ I might say, ‘I’m really over-touched and annoyed,’ but instead of using those things as excuses, I work through those.

“I say to myself, ‘Ok, what do I need right now, ok don’t touch my chest Flynn, stay with my boobs, or whatever.'”

Flynn said: “If that happens, Lacey will come back and be truthful about where she’s at in that moment, but not that it will end the sexual encounter.”

How did ITV viewers respond?

However, some viewers were left questioning why the programme chose to feature the guests.

On Twitter, one said: “#ThisMorning I don’t care or want to know about these 2 weirdos and their sex life. Stop putting this crap on the TV at 10am. There are so many actual important worthwhile people you could interview.”

Another added: “@ThisMorning Honestly! The things you put on TV is utterly disgusting! Why do we need to hear about them having sex on their podcast! Loose Women and This Morning has gone down hill! Get it together!”

The things you put on TV is disgusting!

A third wrote: “#ThisMorning enough now, stop!”

A fourth shared: “This is ridiculous. So she’s telling us to be willingly available for sex even if we’re not. Very progressive.”

In addition, a sixth complained: “#ThisMorning Sex talk again…”

However, others appeared stunned over Lacey and Flynn’s podcast concept.

