On This Morning today, viewers were unimpressed by Deidre Sanders’ advice to a woman who lost her husband and her father.

‘Anne’ phoned into Wednesday’s show to get advice on how to deal with the huge losses in her life.

She admitted feeling “lonely” and doesn’t know how to “rebuild my life”.

Deidre offered advice to ‘Anne’ on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did ‘Anne’ say on This Morning today?

She said: “I just feel so lonely because just after I lost them both, we were in lockdown.

“I don’t know how to rebuild my life.”

‘Anne’ said she has children, but they “have their own life”.

Deidre told ‘Anne’ to consider volunteering to help meet new people (Credit: ITV)

Deidre said: “It is really hard, I really sympathise, that is so tough to lose these two men close to you.

“I would suggest you get some counselling through Cruse, who are the organisation for the bereaved.

“You can really pour our your feelings then.”

She added: “Also maybe, as you start to feel a bit stronger, think of maybe doing some volunteering.

“Age UK for example have a befriending service, aimed at older people, but you could become a befriender.

Deidre left some viewers unimpressed with her advice (Credit: ITV)

“That could give you a new feeling of purpose in life. Do you think you could do that?”

‘Anne’ said: “Um, I’d give it a try. Trying to get some counselling has been really, really difficult.”

Deidre added: “Losing a life partner is just a heartbreaking and very lonely situation.

“There is no magic transformation for that, the way you can cope with it best is finding activities, maybe volunteering, maybe work in a charity shop, it’s reaching out and making more friends.”

What did This Morning viewers say today?

However, some people were unimpressed with Deidre’s advice.

One person said on Twitter: “Sorry this woman on #ThisMorning has lost her husband and dad and their advice is… start volunteering???”

Another wrote: “Why would Anne want to work in a Charity shop? She’s just lost the men that she loved fgs. Not very good advice.”

A third added: “We’re sorry for your loss, Anne. But we’re also sorry that Deirdre’s given people like you shoddy advice.”

However, host Eamonn Holmes called Deidre’s advice “very wise”.

Meanwhile, many viewers expressed their condolences to Anne as one said: “Oh Anne my heart breaks for you losing your father and your husband. That is so tragic for you.”

