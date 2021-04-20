This Morning viewers were left livid as an ‘animal hunter’ appeared on the show today (April 20).

During Tuesday’s episode of the ITV show, Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes sat down to interview Michaela Fialova.

Michaela believes it’s vital to hunt African animals to prevent overpopulation.

This Morning viewers were left livid during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

The OnlyFans model – from Czech Republic – makes £3,000 a week selling the racy photos online.

As well as contributing to conservation charities, she claims the process of killing wild animals helps the overpopulation of animals.

Speaking to Phillip and Rochelle, she explained: “If there are more people on the planet, then there will be less animals.

Read more: Where is Holly Willoughby today? This Morning host replaced by Rochelle Humes

“The purpose of the hunter is that we try to manage the population.”

Furthermore, Michaela added: “Always you need to manage the population and everything else must be taken out, it’s the same everywhere in the world.”

However, her explanation didn’t sit well with the presenters.

Michaela Fialova has posed with dead animals online (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Phillip and Rochelle seemed shocked by Michaela’s actions, as they grilled her with a series of challenging questions.

Meanwhile, viewers took to Twitter to share their anger over the segment.

One said: “Horrible woman. Doesn’t deserve the air time. She’s no conservationist.”

Horrible woman. Doesn’t deserve the air time. She’s no conservationists. — fiona blair-stewart (@fifi2562) April 20, 2021

#ThisMorning animals DONT need managing! They are WILD animals…. what gives humans the right to wade in — #sofaspectator (@SofaSpectator) April 20, 2021

A second commented: “Animals DON’T need managing! They are WILD animals…. what gives humans the right to wade in.”

In addition, a third wrote: “This was a hard watch, it broke me, my head and heart is struggling! But @Schofe and@RochelleHumes, handled so well. Must of been difficult!”

Rochelle appeared disapproving as she interviewed the ‘animal hunter’ (Credit: ITV)

A fourth raged: “OMG this woman makes me feel actually sick. Wonder how she would feel if someone killed someone she loved.”

Furthermore, others praised Rochelle for her approach.

This Morning fans praise Rochelle Humes

They shared: “Well done Rochelle for defending your corner.”

However, some viewers agreed with Michaela’s point that people often buy their meat from the supermarket.

She has a point. If you eat meat, you’re a hypocrite #thismorning — Jamie (@Jamie59841060) April 20, 2021

Aren’t the majority of us guilty of the killing of animals. #ThisMorning — Asterism (@S829MLY) April 20, 2021

One shared: “I love the hunter clapping back at @Schofe & @RochelleHumes who are on their high horses condemning her hunting (which I do too) whilst they still eat meat from factory farms.”

In addition, a second wrote: “She has a point. If you eat meat, you’re a hypocrite #thismorning.”

Read more: Rochelle Humes on This Morning: How long is the host covering Holly Willoughby?

Meanwhile, another stated: “Aren’t the majority of us guilty of the killing of animals? #ThisMorning.”

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.