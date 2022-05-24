This Morning viewers in hysterics over little girl’s behaviour as she dresses up as Queen

This Morning viewers were in stitches earlier today as a little girl dressed up as the Queen for the show.

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, young Isla has been touring care homes around the country cheering up residents.

As well as greeting fans with handshakes and showing off her own royal wave, she’s also been planting trees.

But on the ITV daytime show today (Tuesday May 24), the three-year-old seemed more likely to abdicate from her role.

Isla focuses on her necklace (Credit: ITV Hub)

This Morning today

Billed as ‘Britain’s youngest royal superfan’, Isla didn’t exactly seem thrilled to be dressed in her regal get up.

Host Alison Hammond valiantly battled on to engage the toddler – but the segment must have felt about 70 years long in itself for the presenter.

Isla’s mum explained where the idea to put her daughter in a Queen costume came from.

Read more: This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ today as Holly and Phil host live from Buckingham Palace

“My mum saw a child dressed up as the Queen for Halloween in America. We decided to do it with Isla and link it in to the Jubilee,” she said.

Asked whether Isla is “absolutely loving it”, her mum replied: “She is, she loves all the attention.”

On this occasion, however, Isla seemed more interested in eyeing up the studio before becoming a little distracted.

Alison Hammond asks Isla to do her royal wave for the camera (Credit: ITV Hub)

God Save The Queen… and Alison Hammond

As might be expected from a guest aged three, Isla wasn’t very forthcoming.

And asked to perform her own royal wave, the mini monarch seemed rather unenthused.

“You can see she’s her own little person,” Alison reflected as Isla concentrated on swinging a toy corgi in circles by the lead around its neck.

Isla seems to have had enough of being dressed as the Queen (Credit: ITV Hub)

Moments later, Isla appeared ready to relinquish her crown.

I’m chopping my hair off!

“Is Isla under there? There she is!” Alison covered as Isla pulled away her pink hat and grey-haired wig.

“I’m chopping my hair off!” she revealed.

Isla slumps back on the sofa (Credit: ITV Hub)

“I want to do that now,” Isla continued, batting away Alison’s questions and pointing at tea and sandwiches laid out in the studio.

But it wasn’t time for that bit of the item yet – and so Isla ended up slumping back on the sofa to entertain herself.

A basket of goodies certainly got Isla’s attention, though.

However, she then spent the rest of the segment unwrapping her gifts and playing with bubble wrap, apparently not all that moved by the guided tour of Buckingham Palace Alison revealed she would be going on.

Isla seems more interested in her gifts than being dressed as the Queen on This Morning today (Credit: ITV Hub)

This Morning on Twitter

Many of those watching at home commenting on social media were very entertained.

“Oh bless the little girl #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji to their post.

Someone else tweeted sarcastically: “The little girl looks thrilled, she’d rather be home watching CBeebies #ThisMorning.”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Another viewer claimed, also making use of a crying laughing emoji: “This little girl doesn’t like being the Queen. At all. Her mum is thrilled with the Buckingham Palace tour but the kid isn’t interested #ThisMorning.”

“That little girl isn’t interested haha #ThisMorning,” agreed another Twitter user.

And a fifth contributed: “I’m not sure that little girl could care less about being dressed as the Queen #ThisMorning.”

Just goes to show the golden rule of TV has been proved correct yet again – never work with stuffed animals or children impersonating a 96-year-old head of state.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.