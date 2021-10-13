This Morning viewers accuse show of ‘irresponsible reporting’ after stockpiling segment

This Morning has been accused of “scaremongering” viewers, following a segment on stockpiling today (October 13).

On Wednesday’s show, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sat down with two women, who have already began buying in time for Christmas.

Rachel Marsden and Pat Smith appeared from their homes, where they were both surrounded by an impressive amount of festive treats.

This Morning viewers shared the concerns over a stockpiling segment today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: What happened on the show?

Rachel explained that she began buying early due to delivery problems last year.

She said: “Last year, with COVID and everything that was going on, the deliveries were taking absolutely ages to get here. If they even got here at all.

“Some things only arrived last month that I ordered for last Christmas.

“So I thought, especially with the shortages of lorry drivers, I did start to panic.”

Meanwhile, Pat revealed that she stockpiles on plenty of Christmas snacks.She added: “I mean this is kind of what Christmas is about to us.

Alice Beer spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

“To me personally it’s about family, every year it’s that time where family you didn’t see for the rest of the year get together.”

Phillip appeared unimpressed with the duo, as he grilled them on their stockpiling habits.

In the studio, Alice Beer reassured viewers that stockpiling wasn’t essential.

The guest said: “We have a massive responsibility sitting here to calm things down.”

She then explained: “The retailers are saying if everyone went out and bought their Christmas puddings this week or cake next week, what the retailers would do is they would prioritise what is coming in on the HGVs. And they might take out some other lines.

“We might have less choice of pasta, but they would bring in more Christmas cakes and Christmas pudding. They’d just adjust what’s coming in.”

How did ITV viewers react?

However, some viewers complained that the segment only incited viewers to panic buy.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Irresponsible reporting on this non story, #ThisMorning you and other media will be to blame if panic buying now starts.”

Another added: “OMG this whole talk about ‘panic buying’ is making things worse stop it!!! #ThisMorning.”

Shame on This Morning

A third wrote: “#ThisMorning scare mongering again. Media creating panic buying as always.”

A fourth tweeted: “#ThisMorning How to help stop idiots panic buying…? Show a load of people who’re doing it and defending it in the name of Christmas!”

In addition, a fifth said: “It’s like the media want people to panic buy. Shame on #ThisMorning for adding to that with a segment on panic buying.

“Riots because of people going hungry is not going to be as fun as they think they will be.”

However, others were disgusted over Rachel and Pat’s shopping habits.

One shared: “She’s stockpiling beans and porridge for Christmas? #ThisMorning.”

A second stated: “#ThisMorning Pat looks like she has stockpiled for years!”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment on this story.

