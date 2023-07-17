This Morning viewers left feeling ‘sick’ over ‘irritating’ segment today: ‘Making my toes curl’

Several This Morning viewers complained of feeling “sick” after an ASMR segment featured on the show today (July 17).

Presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary discussed the viral wellness trend, where listening to certain sounds such as smashing bottles and whispering has been found to reduce some people’s anxiety.

Alison and Dermot tried out the wellness trend ASMR on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

The presenters were joined by neuropsychologist Sarah who explained how ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, creates tingly feelings which can calm you down.

Alison and Dermot also got to give it a go themselves. ASMR influencer Emma Smith, who has made over £1million from her ASMR YouTube channel WhisperingRed, whispered to them through a microphone.

However it seems the sounds did not have the desired effect for many viewers. On the contrary, many took to social media to brand the segment “irritating” and even complained of feeling “sick”.

Emma Smith has made over £1million from her ASMR videos (Credit: ITV)

This Morning Viewers complain over ASMR segment

This Morning‘s ASMR definitely hit the spot for some viewers today. One person tweeted: “#thismorning I LOVE ASMR. It’s so relaxing.”

This ASMR is making my toes curl!!!! It’s horrible.

Another person also agreed: “I’ve listened to ASMR for a few years, don’t look at my phone just leave it with earphones in it really is relaxing.”

However the segment proved to be controversial, with several viewers also giving it negative reviews on social media.

“#thismorning this ASMR is making my toes curl!!!! It’s horrible,” tweeted one person, followed by a throwing up emoji. Another person agreed: “The whispering makes me feel physically ill.”

Someone else seemed to be on the same wavelength, saying: “The anger I feel is off the scale.”

“ASMR… irritating as [bleep],” tweeted a fourth viewer. Another wrote: “It makes me feel sick.”

