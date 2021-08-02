This Morning viewers were left divided today (August 2), as a guest explained how she found herself scammed out of £113,000.

On Monday’s show, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford sat down with Rachel to discuss her story.

Rachel explained how she hit it off with a potential admirer online, before things took a turn for the worse.

This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford sat down with Rachel today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Discussing their relationship, Rachel said: “We were going to meet up but there were Covid restrictions, so we weren’t in any rush.

“Then he said he won a contract to go and work in the Ukraine.”

Rachel went on to reveal how Stephen asked to lend some money to help with his food and taxes.

Despite initially asking for a “couple of hundred”, Rachel later found herself lending a lot more.

Steve later asked for more money to help with a growing tax bill.

He also convinced Rachel that he had been kidnapped by Russian loan sharks over the debt.

Ruth appeared concerned over Rachel’s story (Credit: ITV)

The guest went on: “I thought this cannot be real, but when he was having a conversation with me he was screaming and crying for his life. Honestly, how that plays on your emotions is crazy.”

Her mum and sister were both worried, however Rachel believed she was doing the right thing.

Rachel broke down as she revealed she’s now in £113,000 worth of debt.

The guest, who is facing bankruptcy, added: “I had been groomed at 50-years-old by online predators.”

Eamonn later said: “We’re sorry this has happened to you.”

However, viewers at home didn’t feel as sympathetic towards Rachel.

Rachel divided This Morning viewers at home (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV viewers react?

On Twitter, one wrote: “Sorry, but I don’t think it can happen to anyone, unless you are extremely naive.

“You don’t send a penny to anyone online, never mind £113K!”

A second added: “C’mon man… why would you hand over even a tenner to someone you have never met?”

How can she have 113k and give it all away?!

A third shared: “Serves you right, how can she have 113k and give it all away?! #thismorning.”

Another tweeted: “You’re not a victim, you’ve not been groomed, you’re deluded.”

A fifth complained: “Rachel = MUG @thismorning. I wouldn’t even lend my brother a fiver!!”

“The bank warned you!!! You can’t then expect them to anything more 100% YOUR FAULT,” a sixth wrote.

Meanwhile, others likened Rachel’s story to a movie plot.

One shared: “Sounds like a new Taken plot.”

Another agreed: “Who’s going to star in the movie for Netflix #ThisMorning.”

However, some viewers did feel sorry for the emotional guest.

One sympathetic viewer said: “This is crazy feel awful for her £113,000 lost I would cry.”

