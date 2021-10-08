This Morning viewers ‘disgusted’ over chef Clodagh Mckenna’s cooking habit

This Morning viewers were left “disgusted” today (October 8), as Clodagh Mckenna cooked up her beef stew and dumplings.

The Irish chef, 46, delighted hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond with the comforting dish on the ITV programme.

However, some viewers were far from impressed with one part of Clodagh‘s recipe.

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna sparked complaints today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Clodagh McKenna causes a stir in the kitchen

Standing in the kitchen, Clodagh began by introducing the hearty recipe.

She said: “It’s really easy to make. We’re gonna elevate a stew to the next level.

“We’re gonna put these potato dumplings on top which are so good that you are never gonna make a stew again without potato dumplings.”

At just £2 a head, the chef went on to make the winter warmer.

One of the ingredients in the stew was 400ml of Irish stout.

Clodagh showed off the beer glass, before asking if she could take a sip.

Clodagh pretended to drink from the Irish stout (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Am I allowed to do this? Don’t hate me for this. I know you all want a sip as well.”

The chef appeared to drink from the bottle.

However, she added: “I didn’t really sip it, I promise!”

How did This Morning viewers react?

This Morning viewers were quick to pick up on the moment.

On Twitter, one complained: “@thismorning Clodagh nooooo, don’t drink from the bottle and then share your germs by pouring from the bottle into the food. I know the germs will be killed by cooking but still disgusting #Clodagh #ThisMorning.”

A second shared: “@thismorning charming #Clodagh’s mouth round the bottle then pouring it in the stew.”

Another added: “How hygienic?? In current pandemic that was disgraceful. Hope she eats it all herself. I wouldn’t touch it.”

A fourth wrote: “#thismorning Lovely, beef stew with added Clodagh spittle.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Look at the annoying Clodagh swigging from a bottle and then pouring the rest of it into a stew.”

Disgusting!

Another tweeted: “Stop necking the stout Clodagh it’s making you loopy #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, others poked fun at Clodagh for acting drunk during the segment.

They added: “@thismorning has Clodagh been drinking? She is just a little bit full of herself today. It makes for an uncomfortable viewing experience.”

