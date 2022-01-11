This Morning viewers all moaning at James Martin as he suffers baking ‘fail’

This Morning viewers all had the same complaint as James Martin appeared on the show today (January 11).

The television chef joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the studio to demonstrate his classic Victoria sponge recipe.

However, some viewers were far from impressed with the end result.

James Martin divided viewers on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

James, 49, soon got down to work as he started on the much-loved recipe.

As he began demonstrating how to make the sponge, he explained: “You start off by using butter.

“Equal quantities of butter, there is 250 grams of butter, 250 grams of sugar.

“250 grams of self-raising flour, so the sugar is plain caster sugar and the butter is butter.”

James also used duck eggs in the recipe, explaining that it gives the sponge a lighter texture.

After baking the sponge, the chef went on to fill the cake with a generous amount of cream.

Viewers took issue with the colour of James’ sponges (Credit: ITV)

James later went on to warn viewers not to store the cake in the fridge.

“It’s not like a classic sponge as we know it. It’s not as light and if you put it in the fridge the butter sets,” he added.

“You just have to eat it, you have about eight hours to scoff the lot.”

How did viewers respond?

But while the cake looked completely delicious, some viewers took issue with the end result.

Many believed that James had “over baked” the sponge.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “James Martin has definitely over baked those cakes, no?! They all look too dark!!! #ThisMorning PS definitely nothing wrong with using @bakewithstork in a Victoria sponge…”

Just posting this for a comparison…this is my Victoria sponge cake.

Another added: “This is the colour you should aim for, James!!!”

A third wrote: “When a Victoria sponge looks drier than a cream cracker. James Martin trying to make the best of a bad job and failing miserably #ThisMorning.”

A fourth joked: “Even James is disappointed with how the sponges turned out #ThisMorning.”

They all look too dark!

Alongside a photo of their own Victoria sponge, a sixth shared: “Just posting this for a comparison… this is my Victoria sponge cake. I don’t think it’s just me that thinks James Martin’s one’s definitely look a bit over baked.”

In addition, a sixth posted: “Ooh no James sweetie, that sponge is BURNT! #ThisMorning.”

However, one viewer said: “I would eat what ever James Martin served me #ThisMorning.”

