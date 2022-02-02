On This Morning today, Vernon Kay left viewers distracted with his outfit choice.

The star, 47, replaced Phillip Schofield on the daytime show today as he’s in isolation with Covid.

Vernon co-hosted with Rochelle Humes but it wasn’t his presenting skills that some people were talking about.

It was in fact what he was wearing!

Viewers were distracted by Vernon’s top today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Vernon was wearing a grey polo top which featured a white pattern.

Read more: This Morning: Vernon Kay replaces Phillip Schofield today

But some viewers couldn’t stop looking at Vernon’s t-shirt, with many saying the white part was distracting them.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Some people complained about Vernon’s bright top! (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Vernon’s top is hurting my eyes. The white is so bright and going for my eyes.”

Another wrote: “Keep thinking there’s a bright [light] radiating from Vernon’s torso!!”

A third tweeted: “Vern! Every time I look at the TV I kept thinking the sun is shining on your top.”

Another added: “I keep thinking there’s a light shining on Vernon’s t-shirt.”

One revealed: “I thought there was something wrong with my TV.”

Vernon replaced Phillip Schofield on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Others were busy sharing their thoughts on Vernon replacing Phil.

One gushed: “Sanity is back this morning with Vernon back on the sofa.”

Another wrote: “Yes!!! Vernon back on #ThisMorning.”

Vernon’s appearance on This Morning comes after Phil revealed he had tested positive for Covid.

Phil tested positive on Monday night and therefore, was unable to host This Morning the following day.

Alison Hammond filled in for Phil at the last minute and hosted with Rochelle.

It’s not clear whether Phil will be able to host Dancing On Ice this Sunday.

Read more: Phillip Schofield tests positive for Covid as he’s replaced on This Morning

He needs to test negative for two days 24 hours apart to be able to come out of isolation.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Did you like Vernon hosting This Morning? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.