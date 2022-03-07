This Morning viewers all make same complaint over Vanessa Feltz segment

This Morning viewers were left feeling “sick” following Vanessa Feltz‘s rather risqué segment of the show today (Monday, March 7).

At one point, the 60-year-old started talking about her sex life, leaving some viewers feeling a little queasy.

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning

The star didn’t hold back on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa turned 60 years old on February 21. Today, she appeared on This Morning to talk about how hitting the milestone hasn’t affected her sex life in a negative way at all.

Vanessa spoke about how just because she’s turned 60, doesn’t mean she enjoys sex any less than she did before.

“If you enjoyed sex before, when you’re 60 or 65 or 75, you still do. Nothing suddenly changes about you,” she said during an impassioned rant.

Vanessa then went on to give the viewers at home some tips on how to spice up their sex lives.

One of her tips was to send a “naughty text” to your partner.

“It gets a little bit exciting and it’s that thing of a sexual climate,” she explained.

What else did Vanessa say?

Vanessa gave some sex tips on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Phillip Schofield then asked Vanessa what the most-used emoji on her phone is.

“Oh, you don’t wanna know that!” Vanessa smirked. “Aubergine and peach?” Phillip suggested.

“Of course you were gonna say that – of course the peach and the aubergine. Particularly the aubergine, obviously! It’s used extensively.” Vanessa laughed.

“Well, why wouldn’t you? That’s what they’re for,” she protested as Holly Willoughby and Phillip laughed.

Vanessa’s sex tips come after she penned a column for The Sun, in which she claims she’s having the same sex with her partner, Ben, as it was 16 years ago.

She also said in the column that it would be unusual for her and Ben not to have sex at least once a week.

How did viewers react to Vanessa Feltz segment on This Morning?

Viewers were divided over Vanessa Feltz’s segment on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers found Vanessa’s sex talk on This Morning to be a little too much to handle before lunchtime.

“No one wants to know about Vanessa’s sex life,” one viewer said. “TMI!!!!! #ThisMorning people could be having their breakfast, makes you sick.”

“Please! This all too much with Vanessa waffling on about sex,” another said.

“I really don’t need to listen to Vanessa talking about sex,” a third wrote, adding a sick emoji at the end of their tweet.

“The last thing I want to hear whilst on my work break is Vanessa Feltz talking about her sex life,” another said.

However, some viewers were loving Vanessa’s candid chat about sex.

“I bloody love Vanessa. Always have and I hope I always will. So there,” one viewer said.

“Vanessa Feltz is such a hun,” another wrote.

