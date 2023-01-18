This Morning sparks backlash today over interview with UK’s ‘naughtiest duck’: ‘Scraping the barrel!”

This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby today swapped their usual human guests for a feathered friend.

Ham the duck joined the hosts on the sofa for a good old chinwag about being branded the UK’s “naughtiest duck”.

Sadly not all viewers were convinced by the segment and some even accused This Morning of ‘scraping the barrel’.

One viewer fumed on Twitter: “This Morning you are scraping the bottom of the barrel when you’re interviewing a duck. ITV scrap it.”

Another added: “Who’s big idea was that? Get the duck out of here!”

Phil and Holly interview Ham the duck on This Morning (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

This Morning today: Duck interview turns sour

“Feathered fiend” Ham the duck joined his owner Charlotte on the sofa and even wore a smart black tie for his moment in the spotlight.

Holly pointed out: “I don’t think he’s naughty. He’s one of the best behaved animals we’ve had in here!”

Charlotte warned on This Morning: “For now.” Then she showed off her ‘bargaining tool’ – a box snacks to keep the cheeky duck happy.

It turns out that Ham has gained a reputation for chasing bin men, trying to get into his local pub and even popping round to his neighbour’s for a cup of tea.

His antics began after his duck pal Pea died in 2021 and he’s since gained notoriety on social media.

Charlotte said: “They always came as a pair and she couldn’t get out of the garden. When she past away he started escaping and we think he’s looking for her.”

Mother-of-three Charlotte adopted Pea and Ham from a local farm just before lockdown.

Ham the duck wore a tie for his interview on This Morning (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Ham the duck steals the show

She said: “He follows people to school. There’s a woman who lives near me and he goes round to her house and she makes him a cup of tea.”

Holly then offered her own cold cup of tea to social media star Ham and soon enough he was tucking into his brew live on air.

Charlotte even apologised for the mess he made on This Morning’s carpet.

But the duck interview didn’t please everyone and one viewer tweeted: “He’s just a duck.”

Another railed: “What am I watching?”

However, someone else added: “I want a pet duck. Ham is ace.”

Another gushed: “Ham is taking it all in! He’s adorable.”

A third quipped: “Can we have Ham as a regular presenter please?”

