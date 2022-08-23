This Morning viewers were left outraged today after remarks about teachers made by one guest.

During the This Morning View section of the show hosts Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford spoke to Sonia Sodha and Natasha Devon.

One of the topics covered was the GCSE results, which are due out on Thursday.

Rylan said: “I do think that schools need to be preparing children for real life. They need to be preparing them for…tax. Life skills.”

This Morning viewers weren’t happy with some of the comments today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

He continued: “I feel like I lacked life skills, but I knew what Pythagoras’ theorem was. Now, I’m not Carol Vorderman. I don’t need to worry too much about that.”

Natasha agreed adding that the current method of testing students with one big exam isn’t fair.

She said: “An exam measures your ability to regurgitate a fairly arbitrary set of facts under pressure and time conditions.”

So far, so fair.

But then Sonia added: “When you look at children from disadvantaged backgrounds, they are more disadvantaged by teacher based assessment than they are by exams.”

She continued: “It’s because teachers have lower expectations of children who come from working class backgrounds, for example, children of colour, and you really do see that.”

But Twitter users were enraged with Sonia’s comments with many insisting the blame should lie with the government, not the teachers.

Sonia annoyed viewers with her comments (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said: “What a horrid woman saying that teachers have lower expectations of disadvantaged/minority pupils. The government should put more funding into these children, rather than blaming teachers who do the best for their children with limited resources and unreal demands!”

Another agreed, saying: “I am a teacher and I DO NOT have lower expectations for disadvantaged children or children of different races I think that comment is misinformed.”

Sonia’s comments about teachers didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

“Sorry did this woman just suggest that teachers expect little from working class children or ‘children of colour’??? VILE! What a terrible, terrible view to give on teachers who work tirelessly to help ALL children achieve!!!! She should be ashamed,” raged a third.

