This Morning star joins Loose Women panel in shock show shake-up

Loose Women viewers had a surprise today (August 10) when an ITV This Morning host joined the panel.

Linda Robson, Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan and Gloria Hunniford presented the show and teased viewers that they had a big announcement.

They were soon joined by a fifth panellist at the programme’s start and it was none other than This Morning’s Josie Gibson.

Josie strutted onto the set in a long white overcoat fashion dress with her long, wavy blonde hair styled down.

Josie’s big news

Ecstatic to join the show, Josie said that it always looks like “such a good time”. Linda welcomed the former Big Brother contestant and said: “There is always a spare chair. ”

“I have got a really big announcement,” she started.

The star made a brief joke as if to announce she was pregnant which made the audience first gasp and then burst into laughter as she continued: “Okay, well, not that big. I will be joining you guys on your little Loose Women tour!

“I’ll be doing Bath on the 21st of September and Plymouth on the 23rd September. I couldn’t let you all have fun without me. That is my little hometown, so I’m excited. I’ve already booked the place for pre-drinks. I’ll get my family to buy some tickets!”

The Loose Women Live tour is set to hit 16 cities on its tour later this year.

Some of its UK stops include London, Manchester, Nottingham, and Glasgow.

Other panellists set to join the tour include Charlene White, Christine Lampard, Dame Kelly Holmes, Denise Welch and Frankie Bridge.

Who is Josie Gibson?

Josie joined This Morning in 2019 and soon became a fan favourite. She joined the show more regularly in 2021 and has co-hosted with Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle.

The TV star recently candidly spoke about becoming comfortable in her own skin, having fluctuated in dress sizes from a size 6 to a size 20.

Fans of the presenter have applauded her openness on the matter and her balance of work and being a mother.

