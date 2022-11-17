This Morning viewers fume as show cut short today in schedule shake-up

This Morning was cut short today by ITV and it left viewers fuming.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced that the beloved programme was coming to an end at 11:15am instead of its regular time of 12:30pm.

They revealed that the show was being cut short so ITV could air the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget statement.

Phil told ITV viewers at home: “We are finishing the show early today to cross live to Julie Etchingham in the ITV newsroom as they bring you coverage of that Autumn Budget.”

As a result, numerous fans took to Twitter to air their complaints and hit back at ITV and the government.

This Morning today cut short as fans complain

One annoyed fan tweeted: “Hands up if you’d rather have another hour or so of #ThisMorning than news coverage of the Chancellor’s statement..”

“Should have put this depressing [bleep] on the BBC #thismorning,” moaned a second ITV viewer.

A third ranted: “So they’ve binned #ThisMorning for the #AutumnBudget why not keep news on news channels, there’s enough of them.”

“Yesterday Loose Women were talking about how the news makes them feel depressed. Well, this Autumn budget is making me depressed. #ThisMorning,” sighed a fourth fan.

Meanwhile, another added: “Needed to feel good today and not see depressing news about how much poorer and have to struggle. Was no need to make a shorter programme as we will all know throughout the day how the government have failed us.”

Elsewhere, other viewers who missed the warning from the duo were left panicked that something terrible had occurred.

One wrote: “Thought something bad had happened when they cut to the news #ThisMorning.”

Holly and Phil miss out on big award

Meanwhile, This Morning was recently dealt a major blow following its ‘queuegate’ scandal.

The hit daytime show has picked up the award for ‘Best Daytime Show’ at the TV Choice Awards for several years in a row.

However, it failed to continue its winning streak this year. Instead, ITV’s The Chase was announced as the new coveted title holder.

TV Choice posted the results on their Twitter account, writing: “And we’re off! The award for BEST DAYTIME SHOW at the 2022 #tvchoiceawards goes to @ITVChase!”

Fans rushed to comment on the win, with some even celebrating This Morning’s failure to score another award.

Many fans flooded social media to congratulate the hit show for securing the win.

One wrote: “Well done to all involved, such an entertaining show, well deserved.”

Another gushed: “Yes #TeamChase huge congratulations so well deserved. Always rooting for #TeamChase & #TeamBeatTheChasers.”

“Finally a show not called This Morning has won!” added a third gleeful viewer.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Holly and Phil.

