This Morning accused of ‘sexism’ as today’s fashion segment is branded ‘non-inclusive’

This Morning was accused of “sexism” in a Peaky Blinders-inspired fashion segment earlier today (Friday March 18).

Hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presented the item on the ITV daytime show, titled ‘Style your man like a Peaky Blinder’.

But it seems some viewers were disappointed the fashion on display was only for men.

And, while fans on Twitter appreciated the appearance of the models walking the This Morning catwalk, some social media users were not impressed by the throwback look.

This Morning today: Why was Peaky Blinders segment accused of ‘sexism’?

One Twitter user lambasted the item without explaining precisely why they found it “sexist”.

“This Peaky Blinders fashion segment was so brutally sexist and non-inclusive. Well done ITV. Idiots #ThisMorning,” they tweeted.

Another person asked: “How is it sexist and non-inclusive?”

However, they did not receive a response.

Meanwhile, someone else claimed Peaky Blinders-inspired fashion shouldn’t just be for men.

They complained: “I’m kind of annoyed that the Peaky Blinder fashion segment was all men’s fashion when Ada is by far the most stylish Shelby on the show this season #ThisMorning.”

Brutally sexist and non-inclusive.

This provoked a reply which read: “It was revoltingly sexist and non-inclusive. This from a channel which communicates the opposite about itself. #ThisMorning.”

And another person countered: “I think the ladies get more than enough fashion segments on #ThisMorning with Lisa Snowden and others doing overpriced ladieswear with nothing for the men.”

‘Loving that model’

On a slightly different tack, the models, who wore the assorted heavy caps and coats, came in for some appreciation.

One Twitter user purred: “Never seen Peaky Blinders, but did like the first model. Oh and he’s back, hello Jerome #ThisMorning.”

And another used a winking emoji as they wrote: “@AlisonHammond loving that Peaky model lol #ThisMorning.”

Thumbs up or thumbs down?

The notion of Peaky Blinders fashion also seemed to split viewers.

“Please, most men don’t look good in the Peaky Blinders style #ThisMorning,” one person insisted.

A second used rolling eyes emojis as they posted: “Wtf now, style like a Peaky Blinder #ThisMorning.”

And another sceptic declared: “#ThisMorning Men! If you dress like a Peaky Blinder, then you’re a complete [blank].”

But other viewers were much keener on the style.

“Absolutely love the Peaky Blinders fashions! #ThisMorning,” one cooed

“The Peaky Blinders look is very sexy! #ThisMorning,” contributed another.

And a third tweeted: “#ThisMorning Loving the Peaky Blinders look… the models rocked it.”

The segment also separately caused a stir as fans wondered whether the show underwent a ‘format change’ while it was on.

Viewers were left puzzled after there appeared to be production alteration which seemed to affect the broadcast’s brightness to those watching at home.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am.

