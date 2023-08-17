This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Andi Peters spoke to football superfan Chris Dowse today (August 17) ahead of England’s first-ever women’s World Cup final and noticed his weight-loss transformation.

Chris is one of the residents of the Kirby estate in Bermondsey who has been supportive of England during the World Cup and previously appeared on This Morning prior to his weight loss.

Josie and Andi caught up Chris while he was on vacation in Turkey with 14 residents from the estate, who were hopeful that England will come out on top this weekend.

Chris Dowse before his weight loss (Credit: YouTube)

Chris’s seven stone weight loss

While he may not be in the UK to celebrate the final, Chris revealed that his estate still looks patriotic. However, one thing that has changed recently is his slimmer appearance.

Josie told Chris that he looked completely different since the last time she saw him, stating he was “looking good”. Chris confessed that in April this year, he decided to lose weight because he knew he was going to be going overseas, joking that he “wasn’t going to fit” on the plane.

“So, I went on a diet,” he added. “I’ve lost seven stone since April and I think I must have lost another couple of stone while I’m here just in sweat.”

Chris said he is “not gonna give up” on his weight-loss journey, insisting he won’t be eating the cookies his partner has been making.

Chris Dowse revealing he’s lost seven stone (Credit: YouTube)

‘We are the most patriotic estate’

Admitting on This Morning that the Bermondsey estate has become a tourist attraction, Chris previously revealed there has also been a backlash.

Speaking with The Sun last year, he said: “People say we are all unemployed and on the dole and that none of us go to work. But we all go to work.”

“Some people think it’s racist. People assume stuff with the flags, but it’s not like that,” Chris continued. “They’re solely to represent the England football team. We are the most patriotic estate.”

Read more: Lionesses handed huge boost ahead of next game as country tipped to come to a standstill for semi-final

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.