This Morning celebrated Alison Hammond‘s 20-year anniversary of working on the programme today (September 26).

Some viewers loved the segment, however, others furiously branded it “self-indulgent”.

Alison received a few surprises on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s anniversary celebrated on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield lined up a few surprised for their co-star Alison.

Alison has marked a huge milestone recently – working on This Morning for 20 years.

During the show, Alison was surprised by Josie Gibson and Kate Lawler during her Dosh on Your Doorstep segment.

The segment usually sees the This Morning team surprise an unsuspecting viewer at their door with the chance to win cash prizes.

However, it was Alison who was in for a shock on a trip back to her hometown of Birmingham earlier today.

Believing she was fronting just a regular edition of Dosh on Your Doorstep, Alison knocked on a door only to be greeted by Josie and Katie.

“What are you doing? Oh my god!” the shocked star exclaimed.

Josie and Katie surprised Alison during Dosh on Your Doorstep on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond surprised

Josie was quick to fill a laughing Alison in on what was going on.

“Well normally you’re doing the surprising, but today the surprise is on you,” she said.

“Happy 20th anniversary on This Morning! Congratulations!” she declared, before brandishing a big red book titled ‘Alison’s 20 Amazing Years’.

“You’ve been on This Morning for 20 years,” Kate told her.

“Today is full of surprises, and it doesn’t stop here.”

Josie and Kate then bundled Alison into a car, taking her to her next surprise at the Mac Centre in Birmingham.

Josie then sat her down and took a look at Alison’s career as numerous guests left messages to remind Alison of what makes her so special.

Alison’s anniversary segment was slammed by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘self-indulgent’ segment

Whilst Alison seemed to be loving her anniversary surprises on This Morning today, some viewers were less than impressed.

Many took to Twitter to slam the “self-indulgent” segment.

“What is this heap of self-indulgent horse crap?” one viewer tweeted.

“This show is the most self-indulgent load of [bleeps] known to man,” another wrote.

“Oh no … a cringey tribute fest incoming,” a third groaned.

“Can’t stand all that hysterical laughing and screaming. I turned it off!” another said.

However, not everyone was hating Alison’s anniversary segment.

“Alison just seems very grateful for everything she has in life. Good on her,” one viewer tweeted.

“So much love for Alison,” another said.

“Enjoying Alison Hammond’s 20th anniversary trip down memory lane!” a third wrote.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10:30am on ITV and ITV Hub

