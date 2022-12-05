This Morning today saw the stars of the show discuss the flu and how getting the vaccine could save lives.

However, viewers weren’t happy, with some taking to Twitter to slam the show and its hosts by accusing them of “scaremongering”.

Phillip and Holly hosted a discussion about the flu today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning (December 5) saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discuss the flu.

They were joined by Vanessa Feltz‘s daughter, Allegra Bentiah, who spoke about how the vaccine saved her life after she caught the flu.

Allegra’s experience with the flu was so bad that she was hospitalised – something Vanessa spoke about last week.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so ill. I had been vaccinated and it hit me very very hard, I felt like I was going to die,” Allegra said.

“When you get the flu and it hits you, it’s not like anything else. I had a very bad Covid and this was much much worse,” she continued.

“The consultant said I was so so so desperately ill with the vaccine that if I hadn’t had the vaccine I suppose I might not be here.”

Allegra Benitah was on the show to talk about her experience with the flu (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today viewers slam flu discussion

However, despite the importance of today’s discussion, some viewers weren’t happy.

While some praised the show for highlighting the issue, others accused the show of “scaremongering” about the flu and its vaccines.

“Scaremongering again, the viruses are out in hunting packs!!” one viewer tweeted.

“This is scaremongering,” another wrote.

“@ThisMorning Please stop with the fearmongering. Elderly and vulnerable people will obviously be taking the ‘flu vaccines. Imagine how terrified you are making them,” a third ranted.

“Why is #ThisMorning pushing the vaccine agenda so hard? They are all talking like they are medical professionals when they are not, how is this not biased??? Such leading questions, trying to pull at heartstrings & create fear…shame on you!!” another said.

Alison and Dermot’s behaviour divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call out Dermot and Alison

This isn’t the first time viewers have slammed the show recently.

Friday’s (December 2) edition of the show got viewers talking, but not for the right reasons.

Paul Hollywood was on the programme to show Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary how to make a yule log.

Alison and Dermot were given a yule log to decorate, but the light-hearted segment quickly descended into chaos as the pair fell about in giggles and asked silly questions.

Viewers were divided, though many agreed that Paul was likely furious with the duo’s behaviour.

“#thismorning @radioleary and @AlisonHammond you are so rude during the cooking sections. It’s a wonder any decent chef wants to appear on TV with you,” one viewer tweeted.

“Paul is definitely about to throw Dermot through that fake window #ThisMorning,” another said.

“Loved Alison and Dermot with Paul. Hilarious,” a third wrote.

Read more: This Morning today: Carol Vorderman admits ‘I feel rough and look it’ as she details illness

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.