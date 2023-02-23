This Morning star Ateh Jewel was cruelly savaged by viewers today as she appeared on the show to discuss the news headlines.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were joined by beauty guru Ateh and LBC News’ Nick Ferrari for the current affairs segment of the show.

Stories included the war in the Ukraine and the Shamima Begum’s failed bid to regain her UK citizenship.

Discussing the war a year on, Nick spoke about his interview with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

He talked about the billions of pounds Britain is pledging to help the Ukraine.

‘There are people dying,’ Ateh said sadly

This Morning star Ateh – the show’s beauty expert – was then asked what she thought about the UK having to “finish the job” of helping the Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Ateh said: “I think history teaches us what to expect when you don’t deal with this situation.

“How can we afford not to finish the job, the numbers are eye-watering.

“There are people suffering, there are people dying and I think they need our support.”

She is not equipped for this sort of discussion.

Ateh, who has a degree in history from Bristol University and a doctorate, added: “With up to 180,000 Russian soldiers dead it’s more worrying not to spend the money to stop Putin.”

This Morning viewers slam Ateh’s appearance on show today

People tuning in to the ITV show were quick to turn keyboard warrior against Ateh.

One said: “The make-up artist is constantly reading from her notes. She clearly is just reading someone else’s research/opinions and stats.”

A second commented: “Oh this is ridiculous. Talking about war etc. Soon they’ll be dragging people in off the streets to be presenters.”

A third asked: “Why are This Morning making Ateh Jewel weigh in her opinions about the Ukraine war and Begum’s rejection for UK citizenship?

“She is not equipped for this sort of discussion.

“She needs to stick to beauty tips and whatnot.”

Another agreed, saying: “People complained about middle class toffs so they’ve put Ateh on for you.”

Gender pay gap

Ateh also took part in a discussion about the gender pay gap.

Holly said: “It seems shocking that we’re even having to discuss stories like this in 2023.”

A report shows that women are working for two months of the year unpaid because they are paid so much less than men.

Women typically earn nearly 15% less than men.

Ateh said: “It’s just so shocking but not shocking that in 2023 we’re still having to deal with this.

“But it’s still mysogony in the 21st century that is making this happen.”

Furthermore she said: “I do think the Government should do something about it and for us to have a national conversation.”

Clearly more than just a pretty face, perhaps viewers should check Ateh’s credentials next time they’re tempted to troll…

