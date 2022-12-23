Viewers of This Morning were today left mortified by Santa’s comments after Andi Peters and Josie Gibson interviewed him on the show.

The Christmas legend visited the ITV studio to answer burning questions from children.

However, many viewers were left confused after Santa went on to talk about Brexit and Andi’s internet history and claimed that his comments were “totally inappropriate” for children.

Andi Peters and Josie Gibson interviewed Santa on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Santa under fire for ‘inappropriate’ comments

Andi and Josie invited a very special guest onto This Morning today.

Father Christmas appeared on the ITV show to answer calls from children live on air.

However, viewers were left concerned when Santa revealed whether Andi and Josie were on the naughty or nice list.

After confirming that Josie was on the nice list, he then went on to say that Andi had to “wait till next year” as he was “borderline”.

He added: “How do we get him on the nice list? He’s got to what? What do you mean delete his internet history? I don’t know what that’s about.”

Andi responded: “I’ve gone right off you Father Christmas, I only wanted a mince pie.”

Many viewers weren’t happy about Santa’s inappropriate comment and rushed to Twitter to complain about Santa’s poor joke.

One viewer tweeted: “I guess this ‘Santa’ will be added to the ‘naughty list’ after his insinuations about Andi @thismorning #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Not convinced that the kids phoning in to Santa wanted to hear about Andi Peter’s dubious internet usage and Brexit… Strange times indeed.. #ThisMorning.”

A third added: “Did Santa just make a joke that implied Andy Peters watches porn on a kids’ phone in!!!? #ThisMorning.”

This Morning fans were baffled by Santa’s inappropriate comments (Credit: ITV)

Santa makes comment about Brexit on This Morning

Santa then went on to make a comment about Brexit on the ITV show.

When one child asked: “What’s your favourite dinner?”

Santa shockingly replied: “Now I love Christmas dinner, but we have the ‘Brexit Christmas dinner’ which is without Brussels.”

Viewers were outraged at Santa’s comments claiming that they didn’t seem “age appropriate”.

“Is it just me that found fake Santa’s comments really bizarre, they didn’t seem very age appropriate,” someone tweeted.

One fan also commented: “I suspect #ThisMorning won’t be inviting this Santa on the show again next year.”

“Totally inappropriate comment from Santa on #ThisMorning show segment set up for kids. Good luck to parents answering your way around that one to inquisitive children!” someone else added.

Another viewer wrote: “Ohh no this Santa is cringeworthy to say the least and inappropriate #ThisMorning.”

One viewer even claimed that they’ve “gone off” Santa after seeing him on This Morning.

They said: “Really gone off Santa after seeing him just now on #ThisMorning.”

