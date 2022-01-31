On This Morning today, Rochelle Humes told a viewer she “deserved better” than her cheating ex-partner and viewers agreed with her!

Rochelle’s advice came during a segment of the show where viewers phoned in to talk to agony aunt Deidre Sanders about their issues.

What happened on This Morning today?

Rochelle and Phillip were stunned by ‘Mel’s’ revelation (Credit: ITV)

Fans of This Morning were stunned at the issue one viewer who called in today had.

‘Mel’, a newly single mum, phoned in to speak to agony aunt Deidre about her ex-boyfriend. She wanted the 76-year-old’s advice on whether she should take him back.

However, she revealed that he had cheated on her with SEVEN women, possibly more, behind her back in the 11 months after she’d given birth.

“He’s now saying he wants to give it another go and that I should do it for the sake of my son – give him the family he needs,” she said. “I just don’t really know how to take that or what to do.”

She explained that he’d apologised, however, Deidre advised ‘Mel’ to either seek the help of a therapist or bring the relationship to an end entirely.

What did Rochelle say?

Rochelle and Phillip showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle, Phillip Schofield, and Deidre were rightly horrified by ‘Mel’s’ story.

“Aw babe you deserve a lot better than that,” the 32-year-old said as ‘Mel’ revealed her partner had slept with FIVE girls behind her back – that she knew of anyway.

“There’s no way you can let this carry on and accept his word when he’s been so deceitful in the past,” Deidre said.

“Could you ever trust him again?” Phillip asked.

“It’s only good to stay together for children when you can make it a good relationship, where you’re going to be happy together,” Deidre said.

She then promised ‘Mel’ that she would speak to her after the show.

What did viewers of This Morning say today?

Viewers couldn’t understand why ‘Mel’s’ issue was a debate (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were in agreement with what Rochelle, Deidre, and Phillip had to say, and called for ‘Mel’ to end things completely.

Plenty took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the new mum’s predicament.

“Seven?? Where does he get the time?” one viewer tweeted.

“Cheated on her with 7 different girls in 11 months. Why is she even entertaining the thought of staying with him,” another said.

“Don’t take him back… 5 times!!! He’s never going to change,” a third said.

“Cheating with 5+ women?! How is there any discussion here. Drop him like a stone,” another said.

