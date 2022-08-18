This Morning viewers all make same complaint over Rishi Sunak interview today

This Morning fans were not impressed with Rishi Sunak’s appearance today.

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer is in the running to be the next Prime Minister following Boris Johnson‘s resignation.

Mr Sunak appeared on the show to discuss everything from his leadership bid to the cost of living crisis that has currently struck the UK.

Hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes grilled the potential Prime Minister, but ITV viewers weren’t convinced by their questioning.

As a result, viewers rushed to Twitter to hit out at the show for not getting money expert Martin Lewis on alongside Mr Sunak.

Many felt that Martin would have been able to question Mr Sunak better than Andi and Rochelle were able to.

Rishi Sunak appeared on This Morning on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Sunak interview on This Morning today

“Martin Lewis is highly strung and furious over heating bills why isn’t he in the studio now asking questions Rishi Sunak,” ranted one viewer.

A second said: “Why was Martin Lewis not involved in this interview? He could have challenged him a lot more #ThisMorning.”

“They should have dragged Martin Lewis in for this, these two couldn’t grill a rasher of bacon… #ThisMorning,” said a third viewer.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Martin is now squirming in his seat wanting to get in the back room #ThisMorning.”

Viewers weren’t happy with Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes (Credit: ITV)

However, others praised Andi and Rochelle.

One tweeted: “@andipeters was great with Rishi. Shows he’s more than competitions. Just kept pushing him on the one question. Finally a presenter that tries to get the answer. Brilliant.”

Another wrote: “Loved the interview with Rishi.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak is currently running behind his rival in the race to becoming the next Prime Minister.

In the latest poll, Mr Sunak is running 32 points behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

