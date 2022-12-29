Phil and Holly presenting This Morning's review of the year
This Morning today: Viewers make same complaint about ‘Queue-gate’ as Phil and Holly review the year

Eagle-eyed This Morning viewers felt there was something big missing today as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby reviewed the year’s top stories.

As the co-hosts ran through the highs and lows of 2022 on Thursday (December 29), there was a noticeable absence… Queue-gate!

And fans of the show rushed to point out the glaring emission on Twitter.

Phil and Holly presenting This Morning's review of the year
Something missing? Phil and Holly bypassed their own big story during This Morning’s review of 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning today: ‘Will they mention Queue-gate?’

Taking to social media, one fan said: “Phil and Holly looking back over the year’s news stories… Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, the Wagatha Christie saga etc. Will they mention their own?”

Another mused: “Still here wondering if Holly and Phil will mention their queue jumping.”

“Not one mention of Queue-gate,” said another.

The comments refer to the now infamous Queue-gate saga surrounding This Morning’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

Many were up in arms at the fact that Phil and Holly, 41, appeared to have jumped the lengthy queues as crowds gathered to see the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

The pair were led to a separate press gallery rather than join the rest of the mourners.

A huge backlash ensued, with over 75,000 angry viewers petitioning for the hosts to be axed from the show.

ITV This Morning stars Holly WIlloughby (wearing a mask) and Phillip Schofield in the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state
Holly and Phillip came under fire for allegedly ‘skipping’ the queue (Credit: YouTube)

Fellow celebs paid their respects

The drama made for a challenging time for Phil and Holly, with reports of a tense atmosphere between the pair.

It didn’t help that David Beckham had queued patiently for over 12 hours to pay his respects.

Meanwhile fellow presenter Susanna Reid clocked up over seven hours in the queue.

During their review of the year segment, the pair chatted happily to Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth as they covered most of the year’s hot topics.

Phil, 60, even said: “It’s funny when you look at these stories which occupied all the column inches… How far away they all seem to be.”

But it seems Phil can’t quite shake off Queue-gate just yet.

