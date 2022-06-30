Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today
TV

This Morning host Phillip Schofield calls out viewer today as Holly Willoughby ‘hides’

Cringe!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning today saw Phillip Schofield ‘fall out’ with a viewer – and Holly Willoughby could hardly bear it.

The 41-year-old was forced to hide her face as her co-host called out a viewer during a tense game of Spin to Win.

Phillip Schofield looking shocked as Holly Willoughby hides her face on This Morning today
There was a seriously awkward moment on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Holly – and viewers at home – were left cringing during a seriously awkward segment of today’s edition of This Morning.

During the Spin to Win segment of the show, a slight argument broke out between a viewer and Phillip, leaving Holly hiding her face in embarrassment.

When viewers are called by Holly and Phill for Spin to Win, they have to answer the phone by using the passphrase.

If they don’t, they don’t get a chance to have a go at the big wheel.

Today’s pass phrase was ‘ay caramba’. However, when the viewer – ‘Karen’ – answered the phone, she said hello first.

However, ‘Karen’ insisted that she hadn’t said hello first.

Phillip Schofield looking at Holly Willoughby as she hides behind the tombola on This Morning today
Holly couldn’t bear it (Credit: ITV)

Phillip on This Morning

As ‘Karen’ picked up, she said: “Hello, ay calara.”

A confused Phillip then approached the camera, saying: “Hello Karen, what?”

“Ay ca – sorry I can’t pronounce it,” the viewer responded.

“No, you said hello,” Phillip replied. “No I didn’t,” ‘Karen’ responded.

“Yeah you did! It’s on tape! Watch it back!” Phillip argued before hanging up.

Meanwhile, a cringing Holly went to hide behind the tombola with her hands over her face.

“I can’t bear it,” she said.

Holly Willoughby hiding behind the tombola on This Morning today
Holly was cringing as much as we were (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby cringing on This Morning

The presenting duo then continued, justifying the fact that they had to hang up on ‘Karen’.

“Oh, I can’t bear it! Don’t talk because I can’t bear it!” Holly cried.

“Those are the rules,” Phillip said. “She did say hello, didn’t she? Those are the rules,” Holly cringed.

“It’s the first thing I did say,” Phillip continued. “You just can’t say hello! Oh Karen, we’ve not had that before.”

“Don’t do that! Sorry Karen!” Holly said.

Phillip then suggested that they send Karen a free bag of “shizzle”.

“Yeah!” Holly agreed, before they moved on to the next caller.

