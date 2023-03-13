This Morning today (Monday, March 13) saw Phillip Schofield come under fire for his behaviour on the show.

Viewers took to Twitter to criticise the presenter for his treatment of a guest on today’s show.

Holly and Phillip spoke to Ronald today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip meet a man who is building a time machine!

Ronald Mallett, a theoretical physicist from Connecticut, believes it is possible to travel back in time.

He hopes to create a machine that can do just that.

The scientist wants to use his time machine to go back in time and warn his father of the fatal heart attack that killed him when Ronald was 10.

Holly and Phillip spoke to Ronald about his machine and his ambitions with it on the show today.

Ronald wants to build a time machine (Credit: ITV)

Phillip and Holly speak to the man who wants to build a time machine

At the beginning of the interview, Phillip poked fun at the fact that Dr. Ronald had turned up for the interview an hour early.

“Unless he time-travelled,” Holly joked. “We haven’t quite cracked time travelling yet,” Phillip laughed.

As Ronald explained why he wanted to build a time machine, Phillip then interrupted to say that Dr. Ronald’s plan to warn his father before he died “messes with our heads”.

“It’ll mess with the space-time continuum,” Holly said. “Oh, well done,” a shocked Phillip said.

“Thank you,” Holly replied as laughter could be heard backstage.

Phil also interrupted a second time when Dr. Ronald tried to explain the “physics” behind the time machine.

The duo were slammed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

However, viewers weren’t very happy with Phillip’s behaviour during the interview today – with many unhappy he kept butting in.

Some took to Twitter to slam the host.

“Disappointed at the way Dr Ronald Mallet was treated,” one This Morning viewer tweeted.

“Why have him in a segment if Holly and Philip have no clue about physics! They pretty much dismissed him because what he was saying went over their heads. Very rude.”

“Completely agree. Was a very frustrating watch,” another replied.

“It’s a real shame #ThisMorning can’t go back in time!! They could give the Professor more TIME instead of cutting him short,” a third quipped.

“Poor professor waiting hours to get on, I wanted to hear him, but we heard Holly & Phil do all the talking and butting in saying they didn’t understand. Shut up & listen pls, he kept being stopped mid point,” another fumed.

