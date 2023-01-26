This Morning host Phillip Schofield today risked reigniting ‘queue-gate’ after a comment about co-host Holly Willoughby.

Of course, last year, the presenters raised more than a few eyebrows when they appeared to “jump the queue” to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

The pair – and ITV – insisted they’d done nothing wrong.

But viewers have never let the pair forget the incident – and Phil risked reigniting it with a comment on the show today (January 26).

This Morning today: What did Phil say about Holly queuing?

During a segment on new horror film Knock at the Cabin, Holly and Phil spoke to actor Rupert Grint.

Earlier in the show, This Morning host Phil had teased Holly about her dislike of the movie genre.

And, wrapping up the chat with Rupert, he addressed her horror film fears again, poking fun at the star with a cheeky quip that could reignite queue-gate.

Phil said: “Listen guys, it’s lovely to see you. Thank you for coming on.”

He then shared the release date before adding: “Holly will be straight at the front of the queue.”

She replied: “I’ll be there… under a pillow.”

Holly as soon as the #ThisMorning credits roll, absolutely fuming with Phil about the queue comment pic.twitter.com/YYdLtFDdpy — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 26, 2023

Fans react

Viewers watching This Morning at home today were quick to spot Phil’s comment.

One said: “Breaking news! Just announced! Right out of Phil’s mouth: ‘Holly’s going to be at the front of the queue.'”

Another commented: “Phillip Schofield says Holly will be FIRST in a queue!”

Holly will be straight at the front of the queue Phil? Of course! Dropped a right clanger their Pippy

A third said: “Of course Phil and Holly will be straight at the front of the queue.”

“Brave of Phillip to say ‘Holly will be right at the front of the queue,'” said another.

“‘Holly will be straight at the front of the queue.’ Course she will Phil, with you there by her side,” said another.

“Holly will be straight at the front of the queue Phil? Of course! Dropped a right clanger their Pippy,” another concluded.

