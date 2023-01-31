Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
TV

This Morning today: Phillip Schofield makes plea to ‘lonely’ caller as she breaks down over two devastating family deaths

It was a heartbreaking phone-in on Tuesday

By Rebecca Carter

On This Morning today, Phillip Schofield supported a caller who broke down in tears during the phone-in.

‘Denise’ called into the show to get advice from agony aunt Deidre Sanders on coping with two losses in her life.

The caller explained that she had lost her mother and her partner recently and is struggling with grief.

Phillip Schofield talking to This Morning caller alongside Holly today
Phil advised ‘Denise’ as she revealed she’s lost her partner and her mother (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

‘Denise’ told hosts Phil and Holly Willoughby that she has been feeling lonely following the loss of her partner and mother.

Deidre told her that it was “natural” and okay to cry and advised her to reach out to friends to express how she’s feeling.

We’ll sort it out, promise. Our team downstairs are unbelievable.

She said: “I have reached out [to people],” as she broke down in tears.

Phil then offered ‘Denise’ help from the crew. He said: “For goodness sake, don’t hang up. Stay where you are and our team are going to wrap their arms around you and we’ll sort this out, okay?”

Deidre Sanders talking to caller on This Morning today
Deidre offered her advice to ‘Denise’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning phone-in

A tearful ‘Denise’ replied: “Okay, Phil.”

Phil said: “We’ll sort it out, promise. Our team downstairs are unbelievable. They’ll sort it out, one way or another.”

Viewers were left heartbroken over the call as one said on Twitter: “So sad listening to ‘Denise’s phone-in call.. I would love to be a friend and someone for her to talk to, even if it’s just a phone call once a week.. if this is possible..”

Another wrote: “Poor love,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Someone else said: “Aww ‘Denise’. I feel so desperately sorry for her. Poor woman.”

Deidre could relate to ‘Denise’s situation as she lost her own partner just before Christmas.

Phillip Schofield talking to This Morning caller alongside Holly today
Phil urged ‘Denise’ to stay on the line (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders husband

Earlier this month, Deidre revealed her husband had died a week after she shared some “special” news with him.

Deidre got a call about receiving an MBE from King Charles in the New Year Honours List for 2023.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield’s ‘intensely irritating’ habit called out by viewers

Speaking on This Morning, the agony aunt said: “A special thing for me was, a lot of you know my husband died just before Christmas on December 16th.

“But this call came through about a week before he died so that was really special. I could share it with him and say what had happened.”

YouTube video player

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Deidre Sanders Phillip Schofield This Morning

Trending Articles

Presenter Bradley Walsh smirking on The Chase
The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh slammed for ‘patronising’ behaviour last night
Sylvain Longchambon and Mollie Gallagher on Dancing On Ice 2023
Dancing On Ice 2023 favourite ‘rushed to hospital’ after horror fall in training
EastEnders' Sam is looking compassionate and Zack is looking worried
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sam discovers the truth about Zack
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Netflix show, Prince Louis laughing
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex ‘had brilliant gift idea for George, Charlotte and Louis worth thousands’
Emmerdale spoilers comp image Sarah, Mandy and Paddy
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 6-10
Kelly Holmes looking shocked on Loose Women and smiling on the red carpet
Loose Women: Dame Kelly Holmes under fire over her behaviour today