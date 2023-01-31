On This Morning today, Phillip Schofield supported a caller who broke down in tears during the phone-in.

‘Denise’ called into the show to get advice from agony aunt Deidre Sanders on coping with two losses in her life.

The caller explained that she had lost her mother and her partner recently and is struggling with grief.

Phil advised ‘Denise’ as she revealed she’s lost her partner and her mother (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

‘Denise’ told hosts Phil and Holly Willoughby that she has been feeling lonely following the loss of her partner and mother.

Deidre told her that it was “natural” and okay to cry and advised her to reach out to friends to express how she’s feeling.

We’ll sort it out, promise. Our team downstairs are unbelievable.

She said: “I have reached out [to people],” as she broke down in tears.

Phil then offered ‘Denise’ help from the crew. He said: “For goodness sake, don’t hang up. Stay where you are and our team are going to wrap their arms around you and we’ll sort this out, okay?”

Deidre offered her advice to ‘Denise’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning phone-in

A tearful ‘Denise’ replied: “Okay, Phil.”

Phil said: “We’ll sort it out, promise. Our team downstairs are unbelievable. They’ll sort it out, one way or another.”

Viewers were left heartbroken over the call as one said on Twitter: “So sad listening to ‘Denise’s phone-in call.. I would love to be a friend and someone for her to talk to, even if it’s just a phone call once a week.. if this is possible..”

Another wrote: “Poor love,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Someone else said: “Aww ‘Denise’. I feel so desperately sorry for her. Poor woman.”

Deidre could relate to ‘Denise’s situation as she lost her own partner just before Christmas.

Phil urged ‘Denise’ to stay on the line (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders husband

Earlier this month, Deidre revealed her husband had died a week after she shared some “special” news with him.

Deidre got a call about receiving an MBE from King Charles in the New Year Honours List for 2023.

Speaking on This Morning, the agony aunt said: “A special thing for me was, a lot of you know my husband died just before Christmas on December 16th.

“But this call came through about a week before he died so that was really special. I could share it with him and say what had happened.”

