On This Morning today, Phillip Schofield left Holly Willoughby stunned with a very cheeky remark live on air.

Phil and Holly interviewed special effects artist Matthew Mungle on the daytime show on Monday (May 16) but things soon took a turn.

Matthew has created prosthetics for almost every body part over the last 40 years.

Matthew appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

He explained that there’s been a rise in designing prosthetic manhoods in Hollywood.

Matthew has made prosthetics for a series of stars including Chris Hemsworth and Will Ferrell.

Speaking about the rise in prosthetic penises, Matthew said: “I think it’s a fad maybe we’re going through and then at one point, it’ll just relax.”

Holly and Phil got the giggles during the chat (Credit: ITV)

During the interview, Holly and Phil got the giggles as Matthew explained the questions he has to ask film producers before designing a prosthetic penis.

Matthew said: “A producer will call me and they want a penis for a certain project.

“I say, ‘Okay, what’s the length of it, what’s the girth, how big are the testicles?’ and I’ll go from there.”

But things turned even funnier when Phil made a very saucy comment.

Matthew was discussing how he had made a prosthetic penis for Chris Hemsworth for the film Vacation.

Holly looked shocked by Phil’s “schlong” remark (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield on This Morning

A photo popped up showing Chris showing off the bulge in a pair of boxer shorts.

Phil said: “Obviously, if you were going to do something like that, it would be nice if you could do it with your own.

“If you are deciding that you’re not going to do it with your own and you’re going to do it with a prosthetic, I’d want a proper schlong.”

Holly looked shocked as she put her hand over her mouth and giggled.

Matthew replied: “You bet! That’s usually what they want, a bigger schlong. Maybe bigger testicles too.”

Holly quipped: “It’s quite the wishlist,” as Phil chuckled.

Viewers were in hysterics over Phil’s comment as one laughed on Twitter: “A proper schlong,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Another tweeted: “This segment is actually quite funny. Bravo Holly and Phil.”

A third said: “They [are] talking about penises on the show and I wondered how long it would take Phil & Holly to start laughing.”

