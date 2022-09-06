Phillip Schofield looks serious on This Morning today
This Morning host Phillip Schofield slammed over baiting ‘complaining’ viewers

ITV viewers were not happy

By Joshua Haigh

This Morning viewers have hit out at Phillip Schofield today.

The ITV show found itself at the centre of controversy this week over its Spin to Win segment.

Bosses have added an “energy bills” prize which means a caller would have their bills paid for over the winter.

The addition of the prize comes in response to the cost of living crisis currently hitting the UK.

Despite the good intentions behind the prize, Twitter was filled with people complaining about the “dystopian” segment.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning doing the competition
This Morning’s competition has riled up viewers (Credit: ITV)

One viewer tweeted yesterday: “You can now win energy bills? @thismorning what am I watching?! What kind of nation have we become you can WIN your energy bills being paid!”

“People are sleepwalking into even worse times and these daytime television shows are dangling this carrot of hope for entertainment,” complained a second.

On the show today (September 6), Phillip appeared to make reference to the controversy that had taken Twitter by storm.

During today’s Spin to Win segment, he said: “Well, loads of cash prizes up for grabs. Mortgage, petrol, food, energy, you decide. We will pay your bills until the end of the year up to the value of £3000.”

When the latest contestant won £3000, Philip remarked: “I wonder how much of that they can complain about online.”

The Spin to Win wheel on This Morning today
Viewers can win their energy bills on the This Morning competition segment (Credit: ITV)

Spin to Win on This Morning

As a result, numerous angry ITV viewers took to Twitter to blast Phillip for the joke.

“[Phillip] clearly having a dig at everyone moaning online.. what a [bleep]!” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “I absolutely despise Philip Schofield,” branding him “patronising”. 

“Get off our TVs Phil, it’s a crisis and not funny,” ranted a third ITV viewer.

However, others found Phil’s joke funny as one laughed: “Hahaha Phil ‘wonder how much they will complain about that online.'”

Another agreed with Phil, tweeting: “Exactly Phil! Don’t see the problem if they want to pay peeps’ bills #spintowin #ThisMorning don’t like it… don’t watch simples.”

