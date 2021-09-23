This Morning viewers were not happy with Phillip Schofield today (September 23) after he grilled Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez.

The professional dancer made an appearance on the ITV show with his Strictly partner Katie McGlynn.

However, while viewers had hoped to hear more about the pair’s dancing, Phil had other ideas.

Recent reports have suggested that three Strictly professionals have refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Phil grilled Gorka on This Morning today about the Strictly jab speculation (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield on This Morning today

As a result of the controversy, Phil decided to grill Gorka on what he thought about the reports and whether he’s had the vaccine himself.

A clearly uncomfortable Gorka said: “I think it’s just speculation. I can’t say much. It can be true or not true, you never know with the tabloids.”

Phil kept pushing for a clearer answer, but the dancer refused to share his opinion.

Gorka said: “Everyone is free to do what they want. If you go on the street then some people will be vaccinated, some people might not be.”

Gorka then turned the conversation toward the safety measures Strictly bosses are taking to protect the stars this year.

“The show is taking responsibility, lots of testing,” he added. “They did it last year and we were all safe.”

Gorka made an effort to change the conversation topic (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts, with many angry at Phil for trying to pressure Gorka to give a response.

One viewer tweeted: “Phil needs to stop pushing this vaccination issue. It’s unfair questioning them like this.”

“Why is Phil pressing the Covid vaccination issue with Gorka & Katie? It’s awkward to watch. Leave them be,” ranted a second fan.

A third said: “Stop trying to stir up [bleep] Phil.”

“Not sure why Phil is grilling a Strictly couple over the vaccinations. Should ask a producer who is responsible for safety, not the poor celeb and pro!” insisted a fourth viewer.

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “They obviously can’t talk about it, Phil. Pushing the issue!”

Meanwhile, BBC bosses have refused to comment on the jab refusal claims.

A spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status.

“Production has, and will, ­continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

