On This Morning today, host Phillip Schofield broke his silence on ITV colleague Piers Morgan’s shock exit from GMB.

Earlier this week, Piers Morgan stepped down as a Good Morning Britain presenter following a row over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

What did Phillip Schofield say on This Morning today?

Discussing Piers during Thursday’s (March 11) episode of This Morning, Phillip Schofield said: “Piers Morgan flounced out, and so will you be offering him a job?”

Andrew Neil replied: “I thought you were going to ask me if I was going to fill [Piers’] vacant seat… we’re open to all sorts of offers. We’re about to launch GB News, it’ll be a different kind of news channel. I think Piers would be a huge asset for that kind of news channel.

“I wouldn’t want to transfer what he was doing on GMB straight to GB News, I’d want to do something different with him, at a different time of day.”

“He is what he is though, isn’t he?” Phil argued.

Andrew said: “I think he’s also adaptable and can do different things in different ways. He’d be a huge asset to our channel… we’ll try to get him and come to a mutual agreement.”

It emerged yesterday that bookies are backing Piers to get a job on broadcaster Andrew Neil’s new channel.

Paddy Power has odds of 4/6 on him joining GB News.

A spokesman for the betting firm said: “It’s good news for Piers Morgan fans, as we don’t think it’s going to be very long at all until he’s back on our screens.

“GB News is the most likely destination for his next role, but could he actually join friend and sparring partner Alan Sugar on The Apprentice instead?”

Schofe pokes fun at Piers

Phillip Schofield previously joked about Piers walking off the GMB set.

Tuesday’s (March 9) episode of This Morning followed the episode of Good Morning Britain in which Piers clashed with fellow presenter Alex Beresford.

When the latter pulled him up over his comments about Meghan Markle, Piers stormed off.

And on This Morning, Schofe joked to Holly Willoughby: “Careful what you say today. I may get up and I may storm off… I might get up and go.”

She replied: “Don’t you dare… well, I’ll be very nice to you today!”

Phil added: “What a morning, eh?”

Piers had suggested he didn’t “believe” the Duchess of Sussex’s claims, during her Oprah interview, about struggling to get help with her mental health.

He fumed on Tuesday’s GMB: “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me the weather report.”

