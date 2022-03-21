Phillip Schofield apologises to guest on This Morning after off-air error

Phillip Schofield was forced to apologise to a disabled guest on This Morning today (Monday, March 21) following an off-air blunder.

A car company used by This Morning had sent an unsuitable car to take Barbara to the studio, something Phillip apologised for at the start of the interview.

Phillip was forced to apologise today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Phillip and his co-host, Josie Gibson, welcomed Barbara Lisicki onto the show today.

Barbara made history back in the 1990s as an activist who protested for equal rights for people with disabilities.

Her incredible achievements are set to be the subject of new drama, Then Barbara Met Alan. Barbara will be portrayed by Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) in the new TV film, which premieres on BBC Two tonight.

Read more: Josie Gibson flustered as she receives special message from Corrie star

However, Barbara was late for today’s interview due to the gaffe.

Beginning the interview, Phillip said: “This is not how I’d like to start the show, but I’m going to start with an apology.

“When I was preparing for this interview I was going to ask about how much are we progressing, are we getting any better…”

Barbara Lisicki was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on This Morning today?

Phillip continued, explaining what had happened to cause Barbara to be late for the interview.

“Then I find out the car company we use for this show – and we specifically asked them for a car that enables your access – but we had to change the order of the show today because they didn’t send a car you could get into.

“So we still have a long way to go,” he said.

“It’s one of life’s daily ironies,” Barbara said, smiling. Phillip then asked how Barbara feels when things like that happen.

“Well, it’s a frustration that all disabled people encounter,” she said.

“There’s always a barrier to just being able to get on with following your plans or living your life.”

Barbara spoke about her new show too (Credit: ITV)

Then Barbara Met Alan

Elsewhere in the interview, Barbara spoke to Phillip and Josie about the new TV drama made about her, Then Barbara Met Alan.

Barbara said she was “delighted” that Jack Thorne was going to be writing the film. However, she was “surprised” it wasn’t a documentary.

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby replaced by Josie Gibson again

“I was expecting it to be regular kind of talking heads documentary,” she said. “But the idea of a drama grew on me more and more.”

She then went on to say that she is “very happy” that Ruth [Madeley] got cast to play her in the drama.

“Ruth should get a BAFTA for this,” she said. “She’s a very good Barbara.”

Then Barbara Met Alan airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer tonight (Monday, March 21) at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.