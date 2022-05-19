This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby clashed with ‘callous’ Beverley Turner today (Thursday, May 19) during a segment about the cost of living crisis.

Phillip and Holly weren’t impressed when Bev said that more people should be going out and getting a job.

Phillip and Holly weren’t impressed with Bev (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Beverley on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phillip welcome Beverley Turner onto the show.

Joined also by Tom Swarbrick, the four of them discussed some of the day’s biggest headlines.

Soon enough, Phillip, Holly, Tom and Bev started to discuss the cost of living crisis.

“It is desperate times and then you hear stories like this and it’s one of saddest stories I’ve ever heard,” Holly said.

“Parents who are living in McDonald’s with their kids because of soaring costs, they buy as little food as they can justify.

“People have even seen families brushing their teeth in these restaurants and this is the reality of the situation we face.”

Bev wasn’t convinced though. The TV presenter argued that there aren’t “that many” people doing what Holly described.

Beverley Turner angered Phil and Holly with her comments on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

‘Keep it in perspective’

“I think we have to keep it in perspective to some extent,” she said. However, Holly fired back that “someone was” in the situation described and that the story “hasn’t been made up”.

“It is terrible but we also have – and I’m going to sound incredibly callous now – but we also have a huge employment shortage, we have more availability for jobs at the moment than we have ever had before,” Bev replied.

When Holly asked who will pay for childcare, Bev seemed to imply that there isn’t an excuse if the children are school age.

“But it does sound rather callous, because the mere fact of what Holly said they’re in McDonald’s with their kids, so those kids are maybe not at school age so what else do you do?” Phillip asked.

“I mean essentially you’re just saying, go out and get a job,” he said as Bev attempted to defend herself.

Phillip branded Bev ‘callous’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume on Twitter

Like Phillip and Holly, plenty of This Morning’s viewers weren’t happy with Bev’s comment.

Many took to Twitter to slam the 48-year-old.

Shut it, Bev. You have no idea! You don’t even have to worry about money! Get her off.

“Bev Turner isn’t in the real world is she,” one viewer tweeted.

“Spoken by someone who doesn’t have a clue about the poorest people in this Country. [Bleep] off Bev,” another said.

“Shut it, Bev. You have no idea! You don’t even have to worry about money! Get her off,” a third said.

“Oh just go and [bleep] off Bev Turner,” another wrote.

