Fans of This Morning aren’t happy with presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby today, as they suggest the pair are “lazy”.

The frustration comes as the pair were notably absent from the show’s first 2023 broadcast.

Viewers turned into ITV1 earlier today (January 3) to watch the year’s first episode. Many were expecting to see revered regulars Phil and Holly on their screens.

But instead, they were met by guest presenters Andi Peters and Josie Gibson.

This Morning viewers were surprised to see Andi Peters and Josie Gibson on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Phil and Holly replaced on This Morning today

Seeing Andi and Josie wasn’t irritating for fans because they didn’t like them. In fact, some even took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the pair’s chemistry.

On the contrary, people were annoyed that Holly and Phil were still off despite going on their Christmas break earlier in December.

Andi and Josie seemed to understand viewers would be questioning the whereabouts of their co-stars upon tuning in.

He introduced the show, saying: “Hello and welcome to your Tuesday’s This Morning.”

Josie interjected: “But this isn’t any old This Morning, this is your first of 2023!”

Andi in particular wasn’t afraid to poke fun at Phil and Holly’s absence (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume over Phil and Holly absence

For some viewers, witnessing Andi and Josie pilot the first broadcast of 2023 was simply enraging.

“Where’s Holly and Phil?” one viewer spat. “The holidays are over!”

A second fan agreed: “[Bleep] hell. How many weeks do Phil and Holly need off? They’re at home more than they are at work! Not complaining about having Josie and Andi in, though.”

Holly and Phil still being on holiday went down like a lead balloon with many viewers of This Morning (Credit: YouTube)

“Where is Holly amd Phil? Can you get Andi and Josie to say please?” one viewer tutted.

A fourth Twitter user said: “Lol, it looks like Phil and Holly are having an extended siesta again.”

And a fifth person quipped: “Holly and Phil seem to have more time off than they do presenting. Wish I could have time off with my family like they seem to do.”

Read more: Deidre Sanders reveals husband died a week after she shared ‘special’ news with him

What do you think about Phil and Holly’s absence from This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.