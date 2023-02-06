On This Morning today, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby offered a serious warning to the show’s viewers.

It’s amid their coverage of last night’s finale of the hit BBC show Happy Valley.

The series, which starred Sarah Lancashire as aggrieved police officer Catherine Cawood, has been quite the hit. The BBC reports that over 11 million had tuned in to watch the third and final series.

Happy Valley, starring Coronation Street alum Sarah Lancashire, proved a success for the BBC (Credit: BBC)

This Morning today

Given the show’s popularity, it should come as no surprise that Holly and Phil discussed it on This Morning today. It seemed, too, that the pair anticipated backlash for this coverage.

They warned Happy Valley viewers about spoilers and even said they’d be blamed by fans despite giving them this warning.

The minute today’s show began, Phil and Holly earnestly addressed the audience at home.

Speaking of Happy Valley, Holly gushed: “Did you watch it? We watched it, so good.”

Phillip explained that the show, which began in 2014, concluded last night (February 5). He then said: “And if you didn’t catch it, right, full disclosure now…”

Suddenly, an alarm sounded and a message reading ‘SPOILER ALERT’ bulleted onto screen. This made Holly giggle.

Phil and Holly issued a hard-to-miss spoiler warning on today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil warn viewers

“We are going to be talking about it on today’s show in a minute,” Phillip warned This Morning viewers. “In fact, throughout the show, twice, we’re talking about it.

“So, if you don’t want to find out what happens, we will let you know when to mute your TV.”

Do you know what? We will still get blamed for this.

He proceeded to tell viewers that presenter Alice Beer hadn’t seen the finale. He claimed she’d be running out of the studio once the topic was about to be discussed.

After the duo listed off the other subjects they’d cover in today’s show, Phillip issued yet another spoiler warning about Happy Valley.

Both Phillip and Holly seemed to criticise This Morning viewers as they anticipated pushback for their Happy Valley coverage (Credit: ITV)

Holly then accused This Morning viewers of being ready to pounce on the pair for talking about the BBC drama.

“Do you know what? We will still get blamed for this,” she asserted, turning to face Phillip.

“Of course we will,” he expressed. Then, Phillip turned his attention to the camera.

The 60-year-old said, rather sternly: “We couldn’t have given a bigger warning.” He added: “There’s no clip of the actual denouement.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can catch up on the Happy Valley season 3 finale on BBC iPlayer now.

