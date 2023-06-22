This Morning viewers utterly baffled by Peter Andre’s appearance today

On This Morning today, viewers were left divided by Peter Andre’s appearance.

The hit ITV show was back for another instalment on Thursday (June 22) with Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary on hosting duties.

And joining the pair later on in the episode was Aussie hunk and telly veteran Peter Andre. But it seems viewers of the long-running show were not too impressed when they heard what Pete would be doing.

Peter was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Peter Andre makes appearance

Music, TV, books and even a fragrance line – with a showbiz career spanning three decades it seems there is nothing Pete can’t turn his hand to. And on This Morning today, the I’m A Celeb star was there flaunt his latest venture – cooking.

Looking handsome in a black tee, 50-year-old Pete was there to talk about his new cookbook as well as show off a recipe from it.

On the menu today was ‘Kentucky fine chicken’ – a healthy version of a Kentucky fried chicken burger. But those watching the show at home were not too keen and what they were seeing.

Pete appeared on the show with Holly and Dermot (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers divided over Pete on ITV show

“Peter Andre? Of all the silly [expletive] This Morning choose for their cooking segment – Peter Andre?!” one person fumed on Twitter. Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Peter Andre doing the cooking segment.. are they struggling to find chefs?”

A third chimed in and proclaimed: “Peter Andre cooking chicken? What fresh hell is this.” Meanwhile, another viewer penned: “Peter Andre ‘chef’.”

“Have This Morning ran out of proper chefs to book in?” mused a fourth person. However, Pete still had plenty of fans watching!

Another viewer was totally for seeing the hunk on their telly screens. One fan wrote: “Peter Andre is actually a good cook.”

Another gushed to Pete on Instagram: “Was so good to see you on This Morning.” Someone else wrote: “Love it, and they look delicious Peter, nice seeing you on This Morning today.”

Go Pete!

Pete got plenty of viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

Peter makes sad health confession

It comes after Pete admitted he once felt “completely depressed” over his weight after taking up “fad diets”. The Mysterious Girl singer recently opened up about his body image. He admitted he still deals with “psychological issues” after a photo of him was trolled online.

Pete explained that during his thirties, he “didn’t care about training”. He said he ended up gaining three stone from eating “pizza, Chinese, anything I could get my hands on, all day, every day”.

