Peter Andre makes touching confession about ‘falling in love’ on I’m A Celebrity

This Morning today (Friday, November 4) saw Peter Andre make a touching confession about his time on I’m A Celebrity.

The 49-year-old spoke of his “interesting” stint on the show, touching on his relationship with ex-wife Katie Price too.

Peter Andre on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Peter appear on the show alongside Georgia Toffollo and Jack Quickenden.

During the segment, the trio spoke about this year’s edition of the show.

They also spoke about their own experiences in the jungle. Peter, of course, appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2004.

It was during this series that he met his now ex-wife, Katie Price. They married in 2005 and divorced in 2009.

Together they had two children – Junior Andre and Princess Andre.

Speaking about this year’s show, he said: “It’s such a good line-up! I was on it in 2004, there are so many memories when I hear the music.”

Speaking about his time on the show, he said: “Well, I fell in love. It was a really interesting show.”

Speaking about his kids, he also said: “They are the only jungle babies ever my kids!”

Toff lashes out on This Morning today

Elsewhere in the discussion, Toff lashed out at Matt Hancock for appearing on the show.

“I think you know normally I’m pretty soft on the Tories, but I think this is disgraceful,” the 28-year-old said.

“And I think, you know, someone like Penny Mordaunt going and doing Splash all those years ago – she donated all her fee to the local lido and saved the lido – brilliant,” she continued.

“What Matt is doing, is really showing to the country that the man who is meant to be in control of our health going through the pandemic… not only did he cheat on his wife and get caught… he’s now leaving his constituents to go to Australia to earn loads of money.”

She then went on to say that he’s “flaunting” it [the money] in front of people who “lost so many loved ones”.

Toff admitted: “I’ve never been more embarrassed about this Conservative party ever.”

Matt Hancock petition

Speaking of Matt Hancock, since it was announced he would be appearing on the show, a petition was set up calling for him to be axed from it.

The petition in question was set up by The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

“Reverse your decision to bring Matt Hancock onto I’m A Celebrity,” they wrote.

“His appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to Covid-19.”

They then continued, writing: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government says it all about the sort of his person he is.”

It has since picked up over 37,100 signatures.

