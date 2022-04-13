Nick Ferrari was slammed by This Morning fans today (Wednesday, April 13) over a comment he made about nurses during the show.

The 63-year-old radio host implied that nurses had a “glass of prosecco” and a “slice of cake” when working during the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, his comments didn’t go down well with viewers.

What happened on This Morning today?

Yesterday afternoon, news broke that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had been fined by police for breaking lockdown rules.

The PM and the Chancellor of the Exchequer had previously denied attending parties during lockdown. However, the fines issued said otherwise.

There have since been numerous calls for them both to resign.

During This Morning today, Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay were joined by Camilla Tominey and Nick Ferrari to discuss whether Johnson and Sunak should resign.

During the debate, Camilla slammed the PM and the government for having parties during lockdown.

“Why on earth was an atmosphere created in Downing Street that was different to the rest of the country?” she asked.

“Because the rest of the country was saying, we can’t get together, we can’t socialise, we can’t go to the pub, we can’t do this, we can’t do that.”

What did Nick Ferrari say during the debate?

Camilla then continued, saying: “Why in God’s name, frankly, did anyone in Downing Street think it was a good idea to have the word party associated with any event at all?”

“We all knew the difference. You know, people were going to work. I was going into the newsroom, but that was a work environment. Nobody was saying: ‘Oh, when we clock off at 5pm, let’s all go onto the roof and start drinking beers,” she added.

It was at this point that Nick made a comment that angered many viewers. “You know as well as I do there are 300 plus people for whom Downing Street is their office. It’s not their home.

“So much as I am sure in hospitals – and God knows the nurses deserved it – did they occasionally have a slice of cake and possibly a glass of prosecco or in the care homes or in factories, if they were able to work or buildings?” he asked.

“I think they probably did.”

Viewers slam Nick Ferrari’s comments

As expected, Nick’s comments didn’t go down well with viewers. Furious fans of the show slammed the 63-year-old radio presenter on Twitter.

“Nick Ferrari there saying most care workers, nurses and doctors would have been eating cake and drinking Prosecco at work anyway is absolutely disgusting! What planet is he on? [bleep] off!” one angry viewer tweeted.

“I’m sorry, did Nick Ferrari genuinely just suggest that nurses and care workers occasionally drank prosecco and ate cake in their staff rooms at work???” another asked.

“No Nick, we did not eat cake or have a glass of prosecco in the NHS whilst doing a 12.5 hour shift or even after the shift! In fact most of us just wanted to go home, utterly exhausted!” a third wrote.

“#ThisMorning I can 100% assure you that nurses were not having a slice of cake & glass of prosecco with their colleagues, in the workplace after their 12+hr shift during pandemic!!!!!!!!!

“Unable to drink water during shift due to PPE, let alone party!!!!!!” another said.

