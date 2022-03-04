This Morning viewers stunned by new chef: ‘Bring him back!’

On This Morning today, chef Jun Tanaka made his debut and viewers were left VERY happy.

Jun appeared on Friday’s programme to cook pan fried sea bream with winter minestrone.

Appearing on the show, Jun told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about the dish he was cooking.

Jun won over viewers today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

As Jun gave some of his tips and tricks on cooking fish, within minutes viewers were loving him on the show.

One person gushed on Twitter: “They need to invite Jun Tanaka back. He is great as a TV Chef.”

Another wrote: “Jun is lovely,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Jun made his debut on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Please bring him back so I can learn how to cook properly lol.”

A fourth tweeted: “Yes! What a breath of fresh air to see a chef who is focussed on the food more than the camera, @chefjun, you should be on telly more!

“People of @thismorning, please bring him back!”

Another gushed: “Jun Tanaka an excellent addition to #ThisMorning.”

Viewers want more of Jun (Credit: ITV)

After listening to some of Jun’s tricks to cooking, Dermot said: “This is great!”

At the end of Jun’s segment, Dermot said: “What a belter of a debut! Thanks Jun.

“Come back immediately!”

Alison added: “As soon as possible.”

Elsewhere, on the show last month, one chef left some viewers ‘cringing’.

Michela Chiappa appeared on the show to whip up the “perfect tiramisu”.

However, she kept slipping into an Italian accent leaving some viewers annoyed.

Michela was born and raised in Wales, however, her parents are originally from Italy.

One viewer said: “Here’s the Welsh chef who uses the Italian accent and Italian words in such a cringe-worthy way.”

