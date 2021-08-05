Meghan Markle has been slammed by Beverley Turner on This Morning today (August 5).

The Duchess of Sussex marked her 40th birthday by announcing her new initiative to help women get back to work after the Covid pandemic.

But it appears the campaign video didn’t impress Beverley, who called it “unfunny”.

Beverley Turner criticised Meghan Markle on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Beverley appeared as a guest on the ITV show alongside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Speaking about the video, Bev shared: “The principle behind it is great and we know that loads of women across the world have lost their jobs but there’s so much Meghan Markle in this.

“I was personally surprised that she was 40 because in many ways so much of what she says and does seems like somebody with much less wisdom.

She’s just not very funny, it just wasn’t funny at all

“And also we realised that she’s just not very funny, it just wasn’t funny at all.”

In addition, she ranted: “I know this idea when she takes the mickey out of herself, it’s quite self-deprecating under the tree but it’s just hammy and it misses the mark.

“And when she started by saying to Melissa McCarthy ‘I’ve got an idea’ you just felt like there must be meetings that go on every week with her people where she starts a meeting like that and everyone goes ‘ugh what’s going to happen now, what’s she going to say now?'”

Meghan Markle was a topic of conversation on This Morning (Credit: Archewell)

Read more: Meghan Markle at 40: Duchess returns to acting roots with hilarious birthday video

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright wasn’t as harsh on the Duchess.

He added: “She is a big name and I’m kind of really torn about it because everything Beverley has just said about it it is kind of naff and the comedy is a bit cringey.

“But the message that she’s getting out there about how women have been affected by Covid is a really important one.”

Viewers rush to defend Meghan Markle

However, Beverley’s comments appeared to anger viewers at home.

On Twitter, one said: “My god bitter much. If that was Kate she would be singing her praises! #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “I think we have established that Bev really does not like Meghan Markle #ThisMorning.”

I think we have established that Bev really does not like Meghan Markle #ThisMorning — Noreen (@Noreen78740488) August 5, 2021

#ThisMorning slating Meghan to the ground again. Obviously the video she put out wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, why they analysing every second of it? 🙄 — dan (@thequalitydan) August 5, 2021

#ThisMorning So being 40 means you should have the wisdom of the world?

What a stupid statement — Blossom (@Dc7073Bloss) August 5, 2021

A third complained: “#ThisMorning So being 40 means you should have the wisdom of the world? What a stupid statement.”

A fourth ranted: “#ThisMorning slating Meghan to the ground again. Obviously the video she put out wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, why they analysing every second of it?”

In addition, a fifth said: “More hating on the Markle #ThisMorning.”

Read more: 40 things you didn’t know about Meghan Markle as she turns 40

Another penned: “There’s literally NOTHING Meghan can do right in the eye of obsessive uk critics. Let her be. Why do we even need to judge the quality of comedy? She’s addressing a serious issue & you have the nerve to question her ‘wisdom’.”

An angry fan stated: “Just say you don’t like Meghan Markle and move on #ThisMorning.”

However, one tweeted: “#ThisMorning Meghan Markle clip absolutely stupid. Yes I agree not funny at all. So childish.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.